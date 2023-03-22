Louis Tomlinson's Dating History: From Eleanor Calder to Danielle Campbell

Louis Tomlinson keeps his relationships low-key.

Despite growing up in the spotlight as a member of One Direction — which he recounts in his documentary Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices — the singer has been notoriously private about his personal life over the years.

His most public relationship was with Eleanor Calder, whom he dated on and off again from 2011 to 2022. Though the two shied away from talking about their relationship publicly, they did step out for a handful of events together during the course of their relationship.

Like a few of his former One Direction bandmates, Tomlinson is also a father. In January 2016, he welcomed a baby boy named Freddie with Briana Jungwirth.

"It's affected how I am as a person a little bit," Tomlinson told SiriusXM of how fatherhood has changed him. "I'd like to say it's made me a bit more mature — I don't know if that's actually true."

Take a look back at Tomlinson's dating history below.

Hannah Walker

Tomlinson started dating Hannah Walker in March 2010, however as his career took off on The X Factor that same year, the two eventually split in 2011 due to long distance.

Eleanor Calder

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Tomlinson began dating Eleanor Calder in the fall of 2011 and they were together for four years before they broke up in March 2015. Despite keeping their relationship fairly private, they did step out for a handful of public events together.

In November 2012, they were photographed kissing at the London Olympic Games; a few months later, they made their red carpet debut at the Topshop Unique Autumn/ Winter 2013 catwalk show in February 2013.

In 2017, the two rekindled their romance, with Tomlinson telling The Sun in 2020 that he wanted to settle down with her. "If you're asking me if I'm going to marry her? Yes, I think so! And more kids, I'd say so," he told the publication.

Despite their reconciliation, the two reportedly parted ways again in late 2022.

Briana Jungwirth

ROLO / AKM-GSI

Following his initial split from Calder, the singer briefly dated Briana Jungwirth in May 2015. Though their relationship was short-lived, that July PEOPLE confirmed that he and Jungwirth were expecting a baby together.

"Briana and Louis could not be more excited. Louis is looking forward to finding a new house and setting up a home in Los Angeles near where Briana lives," a source told PEOPLE at the time. At the time, PEOPLE also confirmed that Tomlinson told his ex-girlfriend Calder of the news before it was made public.

On Jan. 21, 2016, they welcomed a baby boy named Freddie. "I'm pleased to say my baby son was born yesterday. He is healthy and pretty amazing," Tomlinson wrote online at the time. "I'm very happy!!"

Though Tomlinson has generally shielded his son from the spotlight, he has shared a few glimpses of his family life on social media, including celebrating Freddie's first birthday at home.

Tamara Bell

Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock

The singer was briefly linked to Tamara Bell after they were photographed holding hands at Glastonbury Music Festival in June 2015, however, their connection ended shortly thereafter.

Danielle Campbell

Dave J Hogan/Dave Hogan/Getty Images

In December 2015, just a month before welcoming his first child, Tomlinson sparked romance rumors with The Originals actress Danielle Campbell as they were spotted showing PDA during a trip to Chicago.

The two continued to fuel dating rumors in the months that followed with several PDA-filled outings. In April 2016, they went Instagram official with their relationship as Tomlinson posted a photo of him kissing Campbell's cheek, writing, "Lucky." That May, they made their first public appearance together as they attended the Monaco Grand Prix.

One of their final appearances together was at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in October 2016 just a few months before their reported split in January 2017.

Sofie Nyvang

Sofie Nyvang Instagram

Following his split from Calder, Tomlinson was linked to model Sofie Nyvang in February 2023 as they were photographed holding hands during a stroll in Los Angeles. Despite the PDA-filled outing, neither of them has commented on their relationship status.