Louis Tomlinson Breaks His Arm After N.Y.C. Concert, Shares X-Ray Photos

Louis Tomlinson is recovering from a nasty fall in New York City.

The former One Direction star, 30, shared a message with fans on Saturday, revealing that he fell after his show at New York City's Irving Plaza and broke his arm.

"Thank you to everyone that's listened to the new album so far, it means the world to me," Tomlinson, who just released his sophomore LP Faith in the Future, wrote on social media. "The show last night in New York was incredible. Unfortunately, on the way back, I've managed to fall and break my right arm pretty badly."

Tomlinson added that, because of the fall, he's rescheduling a handful of in-store album signings next week. "New dates will be announced very soon," he wrote. "Thank you for all your support and sorry for anyone who was coming next week."

The boy band member-turned-rocker also posted X-ray images of his arm. The bone is broken in multiple spots toward the top of his arm. Friends and fans alike flooded the comment section of his post to share well wishes as he recovers.

The Irving Plaza gig on Nov. 11 included plenty of new tracks and live debuts from Tomlinson, as well as a special rock cover of One Direction classic "Night Changes."

Louis' now-postponed signings included eight locations in the U.K. during a four-day span. Now, fans in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, will have to wait for the star to recover to get a signature. He has another album-release show scheduled for Nov. 18 at London's 02 Shepherd's Bush Empire and has yet to reschedule it.

Faith in the Future comes over two years after Louis dropped his debut studio album, Walls. The new album sits at 16 tracks, none of which include features, and is assisted by producers Red Triangle, Mike Crossey, and others.

After One Direction announced an indefinite hiatus in January 2016, Tomlinson launched his solo debut with the single "Just Hold On" with Steve Aoki, in December. It reached No. 2 in his native U.K. and peaked at No. 52 in the U.S.

Tomlinson told The Telegraph in a recent interview that when it comes to bandmate Harry Styles' solo success, he'd "be lying if I said it didn't bother me at first." Styles' success was instantaneous worldwide with the release of his debut single "Sign of the Times" in April 2017, and he's since seen a Grammy win in 2021 for Fine Line single "Watermelon Sugar."

"Only 'cos I didn't know where to place myself, and really my only point of reference was other members of the band," Louis said. "But it's not surprising to me that Harry's the most commercially successful because he really fits the mold of a modern star."

The musician added that, ultimately, there are no hard feelings about their career differences. "I look on Harry like a brother, man," he shared. "I have a lot of pride for what he's doing."