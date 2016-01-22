The Internet Is Perfectly Calm After Hearing About Louis Tomlinson's Baby News (Just Kidding)
Yep, they're freaking out
Advertisement
Credit: Mark Robert Milan/GC Images
Welcome to the world, baby boy Tomlinson!
You’ll never lack for a ready and willing babysitter, we’re sure.
Following
One Direction fans have already taken over the Internet, putting all chill aside to freak out over the newest member of their fandom with the hashtag #WelcomeBabyTomlinson.
And as always, they’ve had some wonderful things to say.//storify.com/peoplemag/directioners-are-freaking-out-about-louis-tomlinso.js?header=none&border=falseLouis Tomlinson and Briana Jungwirth, a Los Angeles-based stylist, welcomed their first child on Thursday in Los Angeles, a source close to Jungwirth confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.