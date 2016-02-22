Louis Tomlinson and Girlfriend Danielle Campbell Get Wrapped Up in Each Other While Grocery Shopping

Grocery shopping never looked so chic.

Sporting matching aviator specs, Louis Tomlinson and girlfriend Danielle Campbell walked hand-in-hand while visiting a branch of the high-end supermarket chain Bristol Farms in Los Angeles on Saturday.

In fact, The Originals actress, 21, kept both hands on her man, 24, as the color-coordinated couple stayed in step on the PDA-filled shopping trip.

Danielle Campbell and Louis Tomlinson Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

With One Direction on an extended hiatus, the singer will have more time in 2016 to focus on his personal life. In addition to spending more time with Campbell, Tomlinson has also recently taken on the new role of proud dad – his son Freddie Reign (mom is stylist Briana Jungwirth) was born on Jan. 21.

Tomlinson shared a sweet photo of himself snuggling up to his mini-me. “Meet my little lad, Freddie,” the shirtless dad captioned the adorable photo.