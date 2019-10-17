Lori Harvey Appears to Unfollow Rumored Boyfriend Diddy After He’s Spotted with Another Woman

Image zoom (L-R) Sean "Diddy" Combs and Lori Harvey Dia Dipasupil/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty

Could this be the end of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ rumored romance with Lori Harvey?

Last Friday, Combs, 49, was photographed going to dinner with another woman in Los Angeles, who was identified as Gemini Man actress Nicole Olivera by Bossip.

Meanwhile Lori, 22 — who is the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey — spent the weekend in Washington, D.C., where she attended Howard University’s Homecoming celebration.

Since then, Lori appears to have unfollowed Diddy on Instagram, although she is still following his sons Christian and Justin. As of Thursday, the music mogul and his two sons are still following Lori.

Seemingly keeping her spirits high, on Wednesday the model shared a smiling photograph of herself from the weekend.

“My first time at #HowardHomecoming was LITTT,” she wrote on Wednesday, going on to share the same photo on her Instagram Story, dubbing it her “MOOD.”

Lori and Combs, 49, sparked dating rumors over the summer, sending speculation into overdrive after they were spotted strolling around New York City in August wearing matching outfits.

The pair, who were seen vacationing in Italy with the Family Feud host, 62, and his wife Marjorie back in August, were last seen together publicly in September, according to The Shade Room.

Although the pair have have never confirmed their relationship, last Friday — the same day Combs was spotted out with another woman — the music mogul’s son Christian said his father and Lori were doing “good.”

“They good. They’re just being…Private time,” Christian, 21, told Hollywood Life. “That’s up to them. So…”

Combs officially announced his split from longtime girlfriend Cassie Ventura, 32, last October. (She is now expecting her first child with new husband Alex Fine.)

Combs is a father to three sons (Quincy, 28, Christian Casey, 21, and Justin Dior, 25) and three daughters (Chance, 13, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, both 12) from previous relationships.

Lori was previously linked to Combs’ son, Justin, according to TMZ. She was also once engaged to Dutch professional soccer player Memphis Depay.