Lori Harvey Sparks Dating Rumors with Future After Sean 'Diddy' Combs Romance

Lori Harvey may have a new man in her life.

Over the weekend, Lori, 22, and Future sparked romance rumors when the rapper shared a photo of the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey on his Instagram Stories.

“Flawless. Tap for details,” Future, 36, wrote over a photo, which shows Lori posing in black leather pants, a cropped top and a diamond chain.

Future also shared a video of himself riding in his car with Lori in the passenger seat.

This isn’t the first time the pair have spent time together.

On Nov. 20, Lori attended Future’s all-white birthday party in Atlanta. In a video shared by The Shade Room, Lori can be seen cheering happily as Future blows out candles on his birthday cake.

Future and Lori’s potential fling comes just a couple months after Lori’s rumored romance with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Lori and Diddy’s relationship seemingly came to an end mid-October when she appeared to have unfollowed the hip hop mogul on Instagram.

The move came after Diddy, 50, was photographed going to dinner with another woman in Los Angeles, who was identified as Gemini Man actress Nicole Olivera by Bossip.

Lori is still following his sons Christian and Justin. As of last month, the music mogul and his two sons are still following Lori.

Lori and Diddy initially fueled dating rumors over the summer, sending speculation into overdrive after they were spotted strolling around New York City in August wearing matching outfits.

The pair, who were seen vacationing in Italy with the Family Feud host, 62, and his wife Marjorie back in August, were last seen together publicly in September, according to The Shade Room.

Although the pair have have never confirmed their relationship, in October — on the same day Diddy was spotted out with another woman — the music mogul’s son Christian said his father and Lori were doing “good.”

“They good. They’re just being … Private time,” Christian, 21, told HollywoodLife. “That’s up to them. So…”

Before Lori, Future has had a number of high profile relationships, including being engaged to Ciara. The former couple called it quits in 2014. They share 5-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn. The rapper has five other children from previous relationships.

Ciara, 34, is now married to NFL star Russell Wilson. They share daughter Sienna Princess.