Lori Harvey Says 'Life Is Good' with Future During Vacation in Jamaica amid Dating Rumors

Lori Harvey and Future are continuing to fuel dating rumors.

On Sunday, the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey furthered rumors that she and the rapper, 36, are romantically involved when she posted a video on her Instagram Story Saturday of Future kissing her on the cheek.

“Life is good,” Harvey wrote on the video along with a diamond emoji.

The 22-year-old has been documenting the pair’s vacation in Jamaica on social media with Jordyn Woods even making an appearance on Instagram Story during the trip.

Future first sparked dating rumors between the two in December when he shared a photo of him and Harvey on his Instagram Story. She was posing in black leather pants, a cropped top and a diamond chain in the photo, which Future wrote over it, “Flawless. Tap for details.”

Future also shared a video of himself riding in his car with Harvey in the passenger seat.

And that was not the first time the pair had spent time together.

On Nov. 20, Harvey attended Future’s all-white birthday party in Atlanta. In a video shared by The Shade Room, Harvey can be seen cheering happily as Future blows out candles on his birthday cake.

Reps for both Lori and Future did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.

Future and Lori’s rumored romance comes just several months after her rumored relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Harvey and Diddy’s relationship seemingly came to an end in mid-October when she appeared to have unfollowed the hip hop mogul on Instagram. She is still following his sons Christian and Justin. As of November, the music mogul and his two sons are still following Harvey.

Harvey and Diddy initially fueled dating rumors over the summer, sending speculation into overdrive after they were spotted strolling around New York City in August wearing matching outfits.

The pair, who were seen vacationing in Italy with the Family Feud host, 62, and his wife Marjorie back in August, were last seen together publicly in September, according to The Shade Room.

Although the pair have never confirmed their relationship, in October — on the same day Diddy was spotted out with another woman — the music mogul’s son Christian said his father and Harvey were doing “good.”

“They good. They’re just being … Private time,” Christian, 21, told HollywoodLife. “That’s up to them. So…”

Future has had a number of high profile relationships, including his previous engagement to singer Ciara. The former couple called it quits in 2014. They share 5-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn. The rapper has five other children from previous relationships.