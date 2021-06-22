"Being off social media makes me feel incredible," she wrote in an email to fans. "We can talk more about that another time"

Lorde Announces Solar Power's August Release as She Says She's Not 'Returning to Social Media'

Soak in the sun with Lorde!

On Monday, the singer, 24, sent a sweet email to fans as she announced details of her album Solar Power (14 tracks to be released Aug. 20), a tour next spring and revealed she won't be returning to social media any time soon.

"I'm glad you like it," she wrote about fan reception to "Solar Power," her single. "On release morning I went up Ōwairaka, not far from my house - I wanted to be outside."

"I had friends round that night, my girls brought me yellow flowers, I drank a really delicious mezcal and felt happy and cozy. It's kind of an insane feeling having music out again," she added. "I can feel people staring at me when I go places. I'm getting really good tables in restaurants all of a sudden. It's very amusing to me that to so many people I was dead, and now I'm alive!!!"

Lorde also informed fans that she'll be skipping dropping CDs "that would end up in a landfill in 2 years" and instead would release just vinyls and a "music box." ("If you're torn on which hold-in-your-hands, flip-through-the-pages thing to buy to best enjoy this album, honestly, I'd go for the music box," she wrote about it.)

Included on the album's tracklist are songs such as "California," "Stoned at the Nail Salon," "The Man with the Axe," "Leader of a New Regime" and "Oceanic Feeling."

As for her tour, the singer said she was thrilled to announce an "intimate tour" in theatres and green fields "rather than arenas."

"So you gotta get in there if you really wanna go," she wrote.

Lorde also spoke about her decision to stay off social media - "outside of the temporary post, I guess," she said - during this new album cycle.

"The rumours are true - I'm not gonna be returning to social media this cycle," she wrote. "Being off social media makes me feel incredible - we can talk more about that another time - and I'd love to maintain feeling that good, and also build this really cool new zone with you guys."

Instead, she said she'll keep fans up to date via email.

"I see it as being part news bulletin, part diary, part old-school fan site," she wrote. "In time I'll post interviews with people I admire, random photos of my garden, meandering thoughts on myriad concepts, backstage tour pics, recipes, etc etc etc etc etc."

"I know it's a different sort of pace to what you're probably used to, and much more long-form, but I'm looking forward to retraining our brains together :-)," she added.

The singer also spoke to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show about the new record.

"I'm really excited, yeah," she told the late-night host. "It sort of doesn't seem real, but I'm super keen. This album is so joyful and big and such a good thing to experience with a bunch of people, so I'm glad the timing worked out that we could do a tour."

Late last year, the singer opened up about why she's stepped away from social media since 2018.