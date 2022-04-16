Lorde Postpones Concert Dates Due to 'Horrendous Laryngitis' amid Solar Power Tour

"All well besides that, and absolutely frothing to party with you when I am able," Lorde said in a statement, postponing two weekend shows on her Solar Power tour

Lorde is getting over laryngitis.

The Grammy Award winner, 25, postponed her Friday concert at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, explaining that it was "physically impossible" for her to perform in a statement, according to WVIT.

"Connecticut — these past couple days I've been pushing through some horrendous laryngitis, and I regret to inform you that my voice hasn't sufficiently recovered to be able to play the show for you tonight," Lorde said. "I'm so, so sorry. I don't take postponing a show lightly."

In addition to Friday's Connecticut show, she also postponed Saturday's Washington, D.C., concert to a new second North American leg of her tour, which kicks off in August, Rolling Stone reports.

"I've tried everything, and unfortunately, it's physically impossible for me to sing much of the set. Please accept my sincere apologies. All well besides that, and absolutely frothing to party with you when I am able," Lorde added.

Lorde kicked off her Solar Power world tour last week in Nashville after releasing her third studio album in August. It also marks her first tour since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Melodrama artist previously opened up about loneliness during the pandemic in a newsletter to her fans. "The pandemic has continued to make things difficult, lonely, or dangerous for absolutely everyone in varying degrees, but outside of that, 2021 has been tough in completely unexpected ways," she wrote in October.