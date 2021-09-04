Lorde last hit the VMAs stage back in 2017 when she performed an interpretive dance to her song "Homemade Dynamite"

Lorde Drops Out of 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Due to 'Change in Production Elements'

Lorde is seen performing during "Good Morning America's" Summer Concert Series on August 20, 2021 in New York City.

When the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards come to air later this month, Lorde will no longer be included on the lineup of performers.

On Friday, the official Twitter account for the awards show ceremony confirmed that the 24-year-old singer will not be hitting the stage as previously planned.

"Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year's show. We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future!" the VMAs tweeted.

Lorde was expected to perform a track from her latest musical outing, Solar Power, which was released last month.

The "Royals" singer last hit the VMAs stage back in 2017 when she danced along to her Melodrama track "Homemade Dynamite" instead of singing, as she was battling the flu at the time.

Despite Lorde's removal, the show must go on — and will see the likes of other talented artists hitting the stage on Sept. 12.

Meanwhile, the Foo Fighters, who will also be featured as a musical performance, will be honored with the first-ever U.S. Global Icon award.

