Lorde Drops Out of 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Due to 'Change in Production Elements'
Lorde last hit the VMAs stage back in 2017 when she performed an interpretive dance to her song "Homemade Dynamite"
When the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards come to air later this month, Lorde will no longer be included on the lineup of performers.
On Friday, the official Twitter account for the awards show ceremony confirmed that the 24-year-old singer will not be hitting the stage as previously planned.
"Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year's show. We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future!" the VMAs tweeted.
Lorde was expected to perform a track from her latest musical outing, Solar Power, which was released last month.
The "Royals" singer last hit the VMAs stage back in 2017 when she danced along to her Melodrama track "Homemade Dynamite" instead of singing, as she was battling the flu at the time.
Despite Lorde's removal, the show must go on — and will see the likes of other talented artists hitting the stage on Sept. 12.
MTV previously announced that Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Nas X, and Camila Cabello will all be among the performers at the 2021 VMAs, as well as Shawn Mendes, Doja Cat, Chlöe Bailey (of Chloe x Halle), Twenty One Pilots, and Justin Bieber (Doja Cat, 25, will also host the evening's events).
Meanwhile, the Foo Fighters, who will also be featured as a musical performance, will be honored with the first-ever U.S. Global Icon award.
At the show, Lil Nas X, 22, is among the contenders for video of the year — the top prize of the night — for his "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" music video. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP," DJ Khaled and Drake's video featuring Justin Bieber "POPSTAR," Doja Cat and SZA's "Kiss Me More," Ed Sheeran's "Bad Habits," and The Weeknd's "Save Your Tears" are also up for the award.
The MTV VMAs are set to air live from New York City on Sunday, Sept. 12.