Lorde Needed IV Fluids After Day Drinking with Seth Meyers: 'Can't Ever Look at an Alcoholic Drink Again'

Lorde might never give the "Green Light" to a glass of alcohol again after a day of heavy drinking with late-night star Seth Meyers.

The pop star, 24, told the host of Late Night with Seth Meyers, 47, that she is swearing off booze after getting incredibly intoxicated while filming a segment for his show. In fact, the "Stoned at the Nailed Salon" singer ended up needing IV fluids to get better.

"I can't look at an alcoholic drink ever again. It was insane," Lorde told Meyers during an interview after the filming incident. "Someone came to my hotel and administered fluids to my corpse."

Lorde appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert the following night, and Meyers admitted he was "very nervous" watching her perform. The comedian lauded the "Solar Power" singer for pulling through, though she didn't let him off easy.

"You did kind of destroy me," Lorde told Meyers.

During the segment, Lorde and Meyers consumed copious amounts of alcohol while engaging in fun activities. Before a drop passed anyone's lips, though, the singer admitted she is "nervous" about what was to come.

After Lorde settled in with her drink of choice, a classic Martini, Meyers whips up some Lorde-themed drinks -- the Solar Power (which Lorde claims "wasn't terrible"), the Everybody Wants To Rule The World (which neither of them liked) and the Ribs, a gin-based drink with a lime-and-rib garnish.

The duo then moved on to a series of drinking games, beginning by quizzing each other on slang words from New England and New Zealand, where Meyers and Lorde hail from, respectively. Meyers also had to take a shot every time he forgot her full name -- Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor.

In another game, Meyers and Lorde held up photographs of royal figures in honor of her 2013 hit "Royals." For every incorrect answer, they took a shot of Crowne Royal whiskey.

For the final game, each person was challenged with recreating the best replica of the cover for Lorde's 2017 album Melodrama, which features an intricate painting of the singer.

"Can I just say that, I know that it would seem that we're -- I don't know. I've watched this before, like, who knows? Are they drunk? But like, I'm drunk," a tipsy Lorde told the cameras while painting.

The final portion of the segment featured Meyers drunkenly singing along to Lorde's 2017 single "Green Light" while she watched. Lorde eventually joined in as Meyers danced around the room.