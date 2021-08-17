"I was writing from the perspective of a character who is not me," said Lorde on her YouTube livestream

Lorde Went Through a 'Transformation' for New 'Mood Ring' Music Video: 'The Song Is Satirical'

Light some sage and align your chakras because Lorde dropped a new single!

On Tuesday, Lorde released her third single "Mood Ring," co-written by Jack Antonoff from her upcoming album, Solar Power, along with a music video. Fifteen minutes before the single dropped, the New Zealand singer hosted a YouTube livestream and shared she "underwent a transformation" when writing the song.

"I sort of underwent something of a transformation for this video because the song is satirical, I was writing from the perspective of a character who is not me," said the "Royals" singer, 24, on YouTube.

Her goal for this song was to contrast the character from herself. The singer shared that she does, however, think this character is "very cool" and she "loves her vibes."

"Mood Ring" is a metaphor for "the kind of magical thinking that we all employ at times to feel well," the singer said. She relates the song back to times when she read her horoscope and "bent it to make it what she needs it be in that moment."

The music video, co-directed by Lorde and Joel Kefali opens with a message reading "objects in the mirror are closer than they appear" — and follows a platinum blonde-haired Lorde in an ethereal cult-like frenzy.

The singer performs a series of ritual-like dances and appears burning sage, using crystals and reading a book to lightly mock today's wellness culture. Meanwhile, her lyrics complement the theme perfectly.

"Ladies, begin your sun salutations / Transcendental in your meditations (love and light)," sings Lorde. "You can burn sage, and I'll cleanse the crystals / We can get high, but only if the wind blows."

When Lorde first introduced her album to fans in June, she described it as a "modern girl."

"There's someone I want you to meet," the Grammy winner wrote. "Her feet are bare at all times. She's sexy, playful, feral, and free."

Upon the song's release, fans began flooding Twitter with memes, praising the singer's newest release.

