Lorde Cozies Up to Rumored Boyfriend Justin Warren in Public Outing in Los Angeles

It's a summer of love for Lorde!

The "Solar Power" singer, 24, was snapped cozying up to rumored boyfriend Justin Warren in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In one photo, the pair embraced and appeared to lean in for a kiss. Lorde is seen wearing a gray blazer and blouse while wore a black sweater.

The photos come five years after Warren, a music executive at Universal, shot down rumors that he was dating Lorde (née Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor) after pictures of the two spending time together on the beach surfaced.

"Ella and I have worked together for years and we're good friends," he told The Herald in 2016. "Any rumors of us being 'a pair' are ridiculous. Ella has a really busy year ahead of her and we'll be spending more time together as plans for the next Lorde record unfold."

RELATED VIDEO: Lorde and Jack Antonoff Step Out in New Zealand — But 'Really Are Just Friends,' Says Source

Though she and Warren were also photographed together in 2017 in her native New Zealand, the next year, she denied rumors that she was dating frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff.

The Grammy-winning star released her long-awaited third album, Solar Power, last week, her follow-up to the smash 2017 hit Melodrama.

Lorde Lorde | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Lorde has said she plans to take the 14-track album on an "intimate tour" next spring, eschewing arenas and stadiums in favor of theatres and green fields.