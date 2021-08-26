Lorde Cozies Up to Rumored Boyfriend Justin Warren in Public Outing in Los Angeles
Lorde released her highly anticipated third album, Solar Power, last week
It's a summer of love for Lorde!
The "Solar Power" singer, 24, was snapped cozying up to rumored boyfriend Justin Warren in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
In one photo, the pair embraced and appeared to lean in for a kiss. Lorde is seen wearing a gray blazer and blouse while wore a black sweater.
The photos come five years after Warren, a music executive at Universal, shot down rumors that he was dating Lorde (née Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor) after pictures of the two spending time together on the beach surfaced.
"Ella and I have worked together for years and we're good friends," he told The Herald in 2016. "Any rumors of us being 'a pair' are ridiculous. Ella has a really busy year ahead of her and we'll be spending more time together as plans for the next Lorde record unfold."
Though she and Warren were also photographed together in 2017 in her native New Zealand, the next year, she denied rumors that she was dating frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff.
The Grammy-winning star released her long-awaited third album, Solar Power, last week, her follow-up to the smash 2017 hit Melodrama.
Lorde has said she plans to take the 14-track album on an "intimate tour" next spring, eschewing arenas and stadiums in favor of theatres and green fields.
"I'm really excited, yeah," she told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show. "It sort of doesn't seem real, but I'm super keen. This album is so joyful and big and such a good thing to experience with a bunch of people, so I'm glad the timing worked out that we could do a tour."