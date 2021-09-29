"It's hard for me — I'm shy, I'm a shy girl. But, you always regret not being bold, and you very rarely regret toughening up and doing it," Lorde said to Variety

Lorde Says 'Being Bold Is Vital' When Navigating Through the Music Industry: 'I'm a Shy Girl'

To all the shy girls out there — Lorde gets it.

The singer-songwriter, 24, opened up in an interview with Variety for their Power of Women issue about what it's like navigating through the music industry as a "shy girl" — and why it's vital to be able to stand up for yourself.

"Being bold is vital because people are only going to listen to you if you speak up," Lorde told the outlet.

"It's hard for me — I'm shy, I'm a shy girl. But, you always regret not being bold, and you very rarely regret toughening up and doing it," she continued.

When asked if she thought a woman's creative decision is more closely scrutinized than a man's in the industry, Lorde said there are "specific archetypes that people want you to oscillate between."

"I'm sure there's a double standard. I almost don't think of myself as a female artist sometimes, just because I'm less an object of desire," the "Mood Ring" singer said.

She continued, "I don't feel bound to the systems of our industry the way a lot of women do, which is a really privileged spot to be in."

With that being said, she's also always looking at the industry from an outsider's perspective to keep a safe distance.

"It's a game and if you know the rules, you also know how to break them," she said. "If you think that the industry is real life, you're going to run into problems. It's fantasy and archetype."

Lorde released Solar Power on Aug. 20, a highly anticipated album that revealed a newfound sound for the singer — inspired by new-age and wellness in a mix of sincere and satirical lyrics.

However, Lorde realizes that her sound is much different from her darker 2013 "Royals" hit — and said it's "all good" if fans no longer like her music.

"A lot of people got into my music as a teenager," Lorde explained. "If you're ready to move on, it's all good."

Earlier this month, Lorde was initially set to perform at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, before the award show announced the cancellation.

The "Stoned at the Nail Salon" singer addressed the cancellation and said she simply couldn't "make anything less than outstanding" for her fans.