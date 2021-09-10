Lorde Addresses VMAs Performance Cancellation: 'I'm Totally Fine' and 'I Hope You Understand'

"It wasn't gonna be what I dreamed, and you know I can't make something less than outstanding for you guys," Lorde said in a newsletter to her fans

Lorde is addressing her MTV Video Music Awards performance cancellation — and refuses to underdeliver.

The "Mood Ring" singer, 24, sent a newsletter to her fans on Thursday and set the record straight on why she's bowing out. The New Zealand singer said she simply "can't make anything less than outstanding" for her fans.

"I saw some people were very concerned about me pulling out of the VMAs, you're so sweet, I'm totally fine!" Lorde wrote. "It's just that we were planning this insanely amazing many-bodied intimate dance performance, not fully understanding the (very necessary!) safety protocols that are in place, and the masking and distancing just meant it wasn't gonna be what I dreamed, and you know I can't make something less than outstanding for you guys."

"I hope you understand. There will be many more TV performances, don't you worry," she continued.

The official Twitter account for the awards show ceremony confirmed last week that Lorde would not be performing as previously planned.

"Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year's show. We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future!" the VMAs tweeted.

She was expected to perform a track from her latest album, Solar Power — which was released last month.

On Tuesday, MTV announced additions to the performance lineup: Jack Harlow, who will hit the stage with Lil Nas X for "Industry Baby," and Tainy, who will join Mendes for "Summer of Love." The Kid LAROI will perform "Stay," while Latin superstar Ozuna will perform "La Funka."

Performers at the pre-show, hosted by Tinashe, include rising stars Kim Petras, Swedish House Mafia and Polo G.

The Foo Fighters — who will also perform — will be honored with the first-ever U.S. Global Icon award.