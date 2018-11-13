Lorde is calling out Kanye West and Kid Cudi after the rappers allegedly ripped off her stage design.

Sharing several photos to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the pop star, 22, compared her own floating glass box stage to the one that West, 41, and Cudi, 34, used on Sunday night during their Camp Flog Gnaw performance in Los Angeles.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

“I’m proud of the work I do and it’s flattering when other artists feel inspired by it, to the extent that they choose to try it on themselves,” Lorde captioned a photo from her March concert featuring the suspended stage from her 2017-2018 Melodrama tour and her April 2017 Coachella performance.

“But don’t steal — not from women or anyone else — not in 2018 or ever,” she demanded.

Lorde's Instagram Stories Lorde/Instagram

Lorde's Instagram Stories Lorde/Instagram

Lorde also shared images featuring West and Cudi on a floating stage behind a mostly-pink and red backdrop and later with flames and smoke behind them.

Reps for West and Cudi did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Though West has yet to comment on Lorde’s remarks, he did tweet on Monday evening. “It felt so good being on the stage last night with my brother Cudi,” the Yeezy designer wrote. “After performing again, I realize the new album I’ve been working on isn’t ready yet. I’ll announce the release date once it’s done. Thank you for understanding.”

West previously pushed the Yandhi album release back in October and had announced the new date as Black Friday.

Kanye West's Camp Flog Gnaw performance Camp Flog Gnaw

RELATED: Kanye West Accused of Stealing Fashion Sketches from a Former Nike Designer

This is not the first time that the husband of Kim Kardashian has been accused of incorporating similar artistic contents into his own material.

In May, West was accused of stealing a design blueprint and calling it his own, when in actuality, it appeared to be an original sketch by former Nike designer Tony Spackman, who currently serves as design director of Givenchy.

West acknowledged the stolen sketches tweeting, “Today I learned that a newly hired designer on the Yeezy team presented work that was not of their own. This person has immediately been let go from the Yeezy brand.”

In a follow-up tweet, he wrote: “In a moment of inspiration, energy and excitement I had posted this sketch and would like to acknowledge the true creator of this amazing work, Tony Spackman.”

And in March, West’s Yeezy clothing line was sued after the rapper allegedly used another clothing business’ camouflage design. Jordan Outdoor Enterprises filed the lawsuit, claiming that Yeezy’s camo print was an unauthorized copy of their Realtree collection.

RELATED VIDEO: Kanye West Debuts Yeezy Season 4 For New York Fashion Week

In the midst of the accusations, multiple sources told PEOPLE that West will often get so excited about his latest projects that he sometimes forgets to respect other people’s boundaries.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen him like this,” a friend of the rapper’s said at the time. “He’s all over the place. Excited. Loud. He’s sleeping very little, texting at all hours of the day or night. Coming up with ideas, sending them to people and instructing everyone to drop everything and collaborate. He truly feels like it’s the most exciting stuff in the world.”

The friend added, “It’s like he has discovered a cure for cancer. He’s that excited. And what he wants from you is to acknowledge that excitement and to reflect it back to him.”