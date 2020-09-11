Viral London Tube Singer Charlotte Awbery Makes Music Video for ‘Shallow’

The singer made headlines in February after a video of her spontaneously singing "Shallow" in a London tube station went viral

Charlotte Awbery is back in the spotlight.

On Thursday, the singer released a music video for her cover of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's hit “Shallow,” the song which launched Awbery into the public eye after she was videotaped spontaneously singing the tune in a London tube station in February.

Awbery — a singer from Essex, England — became a viral sensation overnight after popular prankster Kevin Freshwater approached her at the London tube station and asked her to “finish the lyric” from the 2018 track from A Star Is Born.

As Awbery belted out the tune, her impressive vocals shocked Freshwater — and the internet.

In the new music video, Awbery is a stage performer in distress as she goes on and off stage performing for an empty audience.

While in her dressing room, Awbery takes off her makeup and looks at her reflection while holding back tears.

A young ballerina also shares the stage with Awbery in the video.

Toward the end of the clip, Awbery belts out the chorus standing in a beautiful gown on stage with only the ballerina twirling around in the audience.

The roles then reverse as Awbery sits in the audience in her normal clothes while watching the ballerina take the spotlight on stage.

The emotional video concludes with Awbery walking through a London tube station, a similar scene to the viral video from which she was discovered.

Awbery is even wearing a similar overcoat and crossbody bag as in the original "finish the lyrics" video.

After the British singer made headlines for her unrehearsed video, she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to show off her talent.

Awbery’s powerhouse vocals soared during her performance of "Shallow," earning her a standing ovation from the Ellen audience.

Afterward, the songstress sat down with host DeGeneres, where she opened up about her viral success.

“I’m absolutely overwhelmed by all of this,” Awbery shared. “My dad always said to me, ‘Wherever you are, just sing. Never ever give up.’ And he was right.”

“She just blew me away,” Freshwater, who was in DeGeneres’ audience, recalled. “I was just in shock.”

He added: “She deserves this. I was come to tears then, watching you sing. You deserve this.”