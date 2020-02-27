London Street Renamed 'Freddie Mercury Close' After Late Queen Frontman

Don’t stop me now — especially driving down this Queen roadway!

On Monday, a ceremony was held in Feltham, West London, to unveil street signage for the newly renamed Freddie Mercury Close, according to Reuters. Formerly called Hanworth Road, the street is located in the suburb in which the iconic singer lived for some of his teen years, though he grew up on a different nearby avenue.

Mercury, born Farrokh Bulsara, moved to Feltham with his family in 1964 as they fled a revolution in Zanzibar, according to English Heritage, which commemorates his childhood home with the U.K.’s Blue Plaque. He lived in the community until 1970.

According to CNN, the singer’s younger sister, Kashmira Cooke, attended the ceremony to honor her late brother, who died at age 45 in 1991.

Image zoom Freddie Mercury, 1985 Phil Dent/Redferns

In April, Queen member Roger Taylor recalled Mercury’s death, remembering that he and fellow bandmate Brian May thought the rock band’s tenure was finished.

“We thought it was all over,” the drummer, 70, told Good Morning America at the time. “I think Brian and I thought that was the end of that chapter.”

Queen has actually seen a bit of a resurgence in recent years. Not only did the 2018 film Bohemian Rhapsody chronicle the frontman’s storied life to box office success — and Oscar gold for star Rami Malek — their original music has reached new milestones.

More than 40 years after its release, Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” music video surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube in July 2019. The iconic video — which was first released in 1975 — became the first pre-’90s music video to hit the mark, earning Queen a spot in the streaming platform’s history books.

“We are honored that ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ has just hit 1 billion views on YouTube,” bandmates May, 72, and Taylor said in a statement at the time.

May and Taylor currently tour with Adam Lambert, keeping Queen’s repertoire alive. Prior to joining the band as lead singer, Lambert, 38, said he had some “concerns” about filling such well-known shoes.

“Not only did I have to make sure my voice held up and I know all the words … but it was also the perception of the fans; I definitely had some concerns,” he told PEOPLE in 2018. “This is not my music that I wrote: This is me, as a guest, with one of the greatest rock bands of all time, singing the songs that one of the greatest rock singers of all time brought to life.”