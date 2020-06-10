Chicago's Annual Lollapalooza Music Festival Canceled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Chicago's annual summer music festival Lollapalooza has officially been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The organizers behind the 4-day festival announced the news on Tuesday, revealing that they still planned to put on a virtual event with "live music" and "epic archival sets" in leu of the festival.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We wish we could bring Lollapalooza to Grant Park again this year, but we understand why things can't move forward as planned. The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and community is always out highest priority," their statement began.

"Rest assured, we will be working hard behind the scenes to deliver Chicago a spectacular celebration of Lollapalooza's 30th Anniversary in the summer of 2021, and we can't wait to celebrate with you," they said.

The statement continued, "It's difficult to imagine summer without our annual weekend together, sharing undeniable energy generated when live music and out incredible community of fans unite."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

They then shared their plans for their virtual event, which will take place the same weekend as the festival would have, July 30 through August 2.

"The weekend-long event will include performances from around the city and beyond, epic archival sets from Chicago and the festival's six international editions, never-before-seen footage from the 1990s and much more," they said. "Full schedule coming next month."

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot also shared the news in a press conference on Tuesday, saying it simply made "no sense" to hold the festival while battling the virus.

“The reality is, bringing 100,000 people en masse, in close quarters, which is what the daily head count is every single day at Lollapalooza, bringing that many people from all over the country, downtown, in Grant Park, every single day, we might as well just light ourselves on fire. It makes no sense,” Lightfoot said, according to the Chicago Tribune.

She added that they considered pushing the festival back to a later date "but it became clear that that later date probably wasn’t going to get us out of the woods, far enough away from where we are in the cycle of COVID-19 here in Chicago. So we look forward to welcoming them back next year.”

As of June 9, there have been 48,585 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the midwestern city, and a total of 129,212 in the state of Illinois, according to Chicago.gov.