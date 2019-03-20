Lollapalooza Announces 2019 Lineup: Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Kacey Musgraves and More

Less than a day after using dogs to tease its 2019 lineup, Lollapalooza announced the full range of artists set to perform at the Chicago music festival this year. Aside from previously-announced Tame Impala, the headliners include Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, The Strokes, Flume, The Chainsmokers, and J. Balvin.

Newly minted Grammy album of the year winner Kacey Musgraves will also take the stage her first appearance at the annual event. Lil Wayne and Janelle Monae, originally announced by the dogs, are now joined on the poster by the likes of Hozier, Tenacious D, and Death Cab For Cutie. Meek Mill, recently released from prison, and 21 Savage, recently released from ICE custody, will be among the performers as well. Topping off the list are breakout musicians Maggie Rogers and H.E.R.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ariana Grande; Childish Gambino; Kacey Musgraves

RELATED VIDEO: Ariana Grande Kicks Off Sweetener Tour with Touching Tribute to Her Late Ex Mac Miller

Above, check out the full lineup for Lollapalooza 2019. The festival is set to take place from Aug. 1-4 in Chicago’s Grant Park. Four-day passes are on sale now.