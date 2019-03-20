Lollapalooza Announces 2019 Lineup: Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Kacey Musgraves and More

The festival is set to take place from Aug. 1-4 in Chicago’s Grant Park

By
Christian Holub
March 20, 2019 01:15 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Less than a day after using dogs to tease its 2019 lineup, Lollapalooza announced the full range of artists set to perform at the Chicago music festival this year. Aside from previously-announced Tame Impala, the headliners include Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, The Strokes, Flume, The Chainsmokers, and J. Balvin.

Newly minted Grammy album of the year winner Kacey Musgraves will also take the stage her first appearance at the annual event. Lil Wayne and Janelle Monae, originally announced by the dogs, are now joined on the poster by the likes of Hozier, Tenacious D, and Death Cab For Cutie. Meek Mill, recently released from prison, and 21 Savage, recently released from ICE custody, will be among the performers as well. Topping off the list are breakout musicians Maggie Rogers and H.E.R.

Ariana Grande; Childish Gambino; Kacey Musgraves

RELATED VIDEO: Ariana Grande Kicks Off Sweetener Tour with Touching Tribute to Her Late Ex Mac Miller

Above, check out the full lineup for Lollapalooza 2019. The festival is set to take place from Aug. 1-4 in Chicago’s Grant Park. Four-day passes are on sale now.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.