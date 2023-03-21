Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey Among Star-Studded Headliners for Lollapalooza 2023

The 2023 Lollapalooza lineup has arrived!

On Tuesday, the annual Chicago music festival announced its full slate of performers for this year's iteration, set to go down Aug. 3, 4, 5 and 6 at Grant Park. Among the lineup is a star-studded list of headliners: Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, ODESZA, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975 and Tomorrow x Together.

Additional performers taking the stage over the festival's four days include Carly Rae Jepsen, Maggie Rogers, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Diplo, Pusha T, Noah Kahan, Rina Sawayama, NewJeans, Lil Yachty, Portugal. The Man, Yung Gravy, Sabrina Carpenter, Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wade, Maisie Peters, Suki Waterhouse, Holly Humberstone, Joy Oladokun and Ingrid Andress, among others.

Presale tickets become available on March 23 at 10 a.m. CT for fans who sign up via Lollapalooza's website, and the general on-sale will open up at a later date. VIP and Platinum passes are also available.

Each Lollapalooza 2023 headliner is in the midst of a major moment. Lamar, 35, has been touring the world in support of last year's Grammy-winning Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers album, while Eilish, 21, has been on the lengthy Happier Than Ever, The World Tour and recently made her acting debut in Prime Video's Swarm.

Red Hot Chili Peppers is gearing up to launch a tour to promote the Return of the Dream Canteen album, and this year will mark frequent festival act ODESZA's return to Lollapalooza for the first time in five years, following the release of the duo's The Last Goodbye album last year.

Del Rey, 37, is currently preparing to release her new album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, and Karol G, 32, recently earned her first Billboard 200 No. 1 album with Mañana Será Bonito.

The 1975 has been touring in support of its 2022 album Being Funny in a Foreign Language, while Tomorrow x Together recently went No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with the EP The Name Chapter: Temptation.