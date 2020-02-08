Lola Lennox Talks Her New Music Video for 'In the Wild' — and Learning from Mom Annie Lennox

Sweet dreams are made of Lola Lennox.

On Saturday, the singer — who is the eldest daughter of former Eurythmics frontwoman Annie Lennox — dropped the ethereal music video for her new single “In the Wild,” which was inspired by past heartbreak.

“It was one of those toxic relationships where you love someone so much, but it’s wrong and you’re not meant to be together and you’re not happy in it,” Lennox, 30, tells PEOPLE. “In the song, the verses are depicting the suffocation of the relationship and being in this gritty, cityscape. And in the choruses, it’s going into, ‘Let’s go to the wild and into nature and let go of these complexities that we’ve somehow fallen into.'”

In the music video, Lennox brings the lyrics of her song to life by first being depicted doing a photoshoot in a studio in the middle of a concrete jungle. Soon after, she breaks away and sings in what looks like an actual jungle.

“I spent a few days mulling over inspiration and how to depict the story via visuals,” she says. “I knew that I wanted the studio to have this cold feel and go into this beautiful fantasy land, almost.”

While the music video is certainly dreamy, Lennox jokes that the shoot for it was anything but.

“The shoot started at 3:00 a.m.,” she says. “I maybe had like two hours of sleep. We did a two-day shoot in one day, and it finished it around 9:30 p.m. with a small break in between. I just remember being pretty delirious at the same time as being so happy and so excited. It was hard work but so rewarding and so much fun.”

“In the Wild” is just the beginning for Lennox, who plans to release three more songs titled “Back at Wrong,” “LaLaLove Me” and “Pale” in the coming months before eventually putting out a full album.

Of the forthcoming new music, she says, “Some are upbeat, and some are intimate and more of a ballad.”

“I kind of go across the spectrum of feeling and emotion with the music I create,” Lennox says. “So I’m really excited to switch it up whenever I release new music.”

“There’s a thread, of course, of correlation,” she adds. “But as human beings we all have a spectrum of emotions and a spectrum of stories and things that we go through in life. So I want to cover all those bases.”

No matter what, though, there is one thing that remains consistent throughout all her songs: vulnerability.

“I think that’s the most potent way that you can really connect to listeners, is being very honest,” she says. “I love music that really comes from the heart and is a real window into somebody’s personal lives. I find that is the most touching, so I wouldn’t do anything other than that.”

Someone who knows a thing or two about showing vulnerability through music is Lennox’s mom, Annie, 65, whom she credits for teaching her that the “strongest thing is about connectivity and passion to what you do.”

“Like, having so much love for making something that it’s the best it can be and will inspire and touch people and maybe help people,” she explains. “She’s such a tuned in and inspired person.”

“She’s also just inspiring because her work ethic is so focused, and she’s so passionate about what she does,” she adds. “It really instilled a strong work ethic [in me] from a young age.”

Lennox got her start singing at 8 years old, when she says she first started listening to Destiny’s Child and Lauryn Hill CDs.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I love this,’ ” she says. “At my school, there was a singing teacher, and I went to the singing teacher and I was just like, ‘Hey, I’d really love to learn with you.’ From there, I would have singing lessons once a week. I joined all the choirs, all the school plays, and I just got really, really immersed in music. It was my favorite thing to do.”

In August 2019, Lennox lent her voice and songwriting skills to the soundtrack for the BBC/Discovery TV docu-series, Serengeti, which gave each animal in the series its own song.

“It was amazing,” she says of the experience. “I’d never done music for screen. So, for me, it was really fun to mesh vocal singing to screen.”