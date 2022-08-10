Lola Consuelos 'Just Wants to Get the Ball Rolling' on Music Career — and Kelly and Mark Approve!

Lola Consuelos, the daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, is celebrating new beginnings!

Lola's debut single titled "Paranoia Silverlining" is finally here, and the musician is opening up to PEOPLE about kick-starting her career in music.

"I've been making music since I was 14 years old and never really had anything that I thought was legitimate enough to write about or something that resonated with me," Lola, 21, told PEOPLE on Wednesday. "So I came up with the idea around 'Paranoia Silverlining,' which is the notion that maybe your biggest fears don't exist and that everyone, like it or not, [are] going to be paranoid."

She continues, "It was just a good theme for what was going on in my life at the moment and I really liked the vibe and the sound of everything. I thought, 'If I don't do this now, I don't know if I ever will,' because I can second guess myself a lot."

Lola Consuelos. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty

Lola also finds that she's become a better writer with time and experience — something that prepared her for this very moment.

"I'm at this point in my life where I really just want to get the ball rolling. I just turned 21. I have a lot of material to write about," she says. "As I've gotten older, I have a lot more life experience in terms of relationships and friendships. It was a good introduction to the type of music I like to make and what I like to speak about."

The singer also says that her parents — who demonstrated support ahead of the release — were the first to listen to the track when it was finished.

"They loved it," she says of the track featuring Jo Jo. "My parents are the last people to sugarcoat anything when it comes to my singing. They are going to tell me if it sounds bad! So when I saw they had a good reaction and liked it, I felt reassured."

Mark and Lola Consuelos. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

She also says that their public support for her on social media is something she "loves."

"My parents, oddly, even though they're in the business, the one thing they have actually no idea about is music," she says. "They really don't know what they're talking about once when it comes to music. So it's very sweet to see them do their posts here and there and their little videos. They made a music video yesterday in the pool!"

That video she's referencing is one Ripa shared on her social media Tuesday, teasing the song's release. In the video the couple, both 51, are tanning in a tropical location. Meanwhile, a snippet of the song is playing in the background.

"Casually waiting for the arrival of @theyoungestyung first single PARANOIA SILVER LINING, drops tomorrow across all platforms! #newmusic #tiktok : Lolagcon," Ripa captioned the video on Instagram.

Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos. Taylor Hill/WireImage

To celebrate the release, Lola says she's enjoying her time with friends and family on vacation. "Every day has honestly been a celebration, especially leading up to it. It's all we were talking about the past week. My poor friends and family around me have not heard any other words besides 'paranoia' and 'silver lining,' " she jokes.

She adds, "Now that it's out, it just honestly feels surreal. But celebration-wise, [I'll] have a drink or two and possibly listen to the song for the thousandth time."

The main thing Lola's celebrating, however, is that "this is just the beginning."

"This was a breakthrough for me. I feel a lot more confident with myself as an artist. I was so much more excited now that I finally put something out to show everyone else," she says.

"Paranoia Silverlining," which was co-written by Rush Davis, produced by Tim K, mixed by Tyler Scott with mastering by Dale Becker is out now.