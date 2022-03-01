Choreographer Loic Mabanza Says Dancing with JAY-Z, Mariah Carey and Madonna Inspire His Work

"We have the same mindset," the dancer-choreographer tells PEOPLE of working with his A-list musician clientele while he partners with Equinox's LIFE IS THE LUXURY campaign

Choreographer Loic Mabanza has learned many lessons by working with some of the world's talented musicians.

From Madonna to JAY-Z to Mariah Carey and more, the 31-year-old French-born dancer tells PEOPLE that even though he considers his clientele to be just like everyone else, he feels honored and inspired to hit the dance floor with them.

"I always strive for the best and I have the chance and honor and the privilege to work with the best of the best," Mabanza says as he celebrates his partnership with Equinox's LIFE IS THE LUXURY, which reminds people that it's not fitness— it's life. "So yes, you really impacted me in the most beautiful, profound way, but also inspired me because I also realized one thing. Not to sound arrogant, but by working closely with people, I realize that we're not really different. We have the same mindset — the mindset that got me to where I am right now, the mindset that gets them to where they are right now — and so working with them is telling me, 'OK, I'm doing something right now' because when I see them work, I see the drive, I see the work ethic but also see the vision. They are all the visionary."

While the French actor acknowledges his clients all have strong work ethics, Madonna particularly has a drive that stands out. And after working with the singer and actress for a decade, he's still blown away.

"I think I've never seen somebody work as hard of Madonna," Mabanza tells PEOPLE. "She is a workhorse. I always say, one year with Madonna on tour is 10 years of experience."

Mabanza even credits the mom of six for giving him the best advice he's ever received in his career, and it's quite simple.

"Figure it out," Mabanza shares. "She's the type of person that will tell you, 'Listen, I want this to happen. I want that, this and that, and that and this and that and that... Make it happen.' You look at her and you say, 'But that's really not possible right now.' She will tell you, 'Figure it out.' And somehow you managed to figure it out when you first thought that it was impossible."

And that's exactly what he's doing with his partnership with Equinox's LIFE IS THE LUXURY campaign, which focuses on the pursuit of independence, freeing yourself from the constraints of the mundane, and fully engaging in every aspect of your life. It's a commitment to the elevated art of living, something Mabanza takes quite literally.