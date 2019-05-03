Logic and Eminem's New Song Features Outro of Chris D'Elia Doing His Best Slim Shady Impression

Well this looks like a job for … an Eminem impersonator.

Tucked into the very end of Logic‘s new song "Homicide," which features a guest verse from the 15-time Grammy Award-winning rapper, is a very special outro featuring comedian Chris D’Elia’s viral impression of Eminem.

In February, a video of D’Elia spitting a Slim Shady-style flow earned a seal of approval from the rapper himself, who admitted that the resemblance between the pair was uncanny.

“This is INCREDIBLE!!! 4 a second I actually thought it WAS me!!” the rapper, 46, wrote in February alongside a clip of the bit.

Emphasizing how much the rapper’s approval meant to him, the 39-year-old comedian went on to reply with a grateful Tweet.

“You’re the man for this. And for everything before this,” he wrote, adding a goat emoji — a reference to the rapper being the “greatest of all time.”

D’Elia was also incredibly pleased to be featured on the pair’s new track, calling it one of the greatest achievements of his professional career so far.

“Check out @logic and @eminem’s new song featuring… well… me,” the comedian wrote on social media, alongside a clip of the track. “I have to say this was a career highlight.”

During the song, both Logic, 29, and Eminem take shots at some of their fellow rappers — none of whom are called out by name.

“Not a single one of you motherf—ers impress me” Logic raps in the song, adding that “nowadays, everybody sound the same, s— lame.”

“I don’t want to f—ing listen to you spit your raps someone else wrote,” Eminem goes on to share in a later verse.

In recent months, Eminem has dissed numerous younger rappers, like Lil Pump, Lil Xan, Lil Yachty, and Machine Gun Kelly, which has earned the scorn of Justin Bieber, who said earlier this week that Eminem just “doesn’t understand” what the new generation of rap is all about.

Logic previously shared the stage with Eminem while opening up for one of the rapper’s shoes in Hawaii earlier this year — and took to social media to share just how much the experience meant to him.

“It was incredible really sitting and just hanging with a man I’ve studied my whole life,” he wrote, alongside a pair of photos of the duo. “And I learned him and his homies are just like me and mine. All we talk about is rap ha ha it’s the best! Thanks Em! For all the love.”

“Homicide” is the third single off Logic’s upcoming studio album, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.