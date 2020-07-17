"It’s been a great decade. Now it's time to be a great father," the rapper said on Twitter

Logic Announces Retirement with Upcoming Release of New Album No Pressure

Logic is dropping the microphone — for good.

The rapper, 30, announced on Thursday that his upcoming album No Pressure will be his last.

"Officially announcing my retirement with the release of No Pressure executive produced by No I.D. July 24th," the "Sucker for Pain" singer wrote on Twitter.

"It’s been a great decade," he added. "Now it’s time to be a great father."

Logic, whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, announced last August that he was expecting a son.

The Grammy winner revealed the news on the track "No Pressure," in which he sings about his negative feelings towards the music industry.

“And I’m having a little baby!” he raps at the end of the song. “Surprise! It’s a little baby boy, f— TMZ, they can’t get the scoop on that s—!”

The musician confirmed a month later that he was married to Brittney Noell, Complex reported last September.

Noell appeared to celebrate her bachelorette party last June when she was captured in a friend’s Instagram post wearing a white robe with crystal embellishments on the back and a ring on her left hand.

Another photo shared on Instagram showed the bride's crew wearing matching robes and holding up signs that said "bride."

Logic and Noell were first linked shortly after Logic split from his wife of two years, Jessica Andrea.

“After two years of marriage, we have come to the loving conclusion that we are much better as friends. As entertainers, we have made every aspect of our lives public, yet we would appreciate your respect and privacy on this issue,” the duo wrote in a joint statement in March 2018.

“It’s very simple: it just didn’t work out," they said. "There is no anger involved. No fighting, no cheating, no nothing. We love each other and will continue to support each other for the rest of our lives.”

The former couple filed for divorce a month later.