Big Time Rush's Logan Henderson Says Friend Demi Lovato Is a 'Strong Woman': 'She's Doing Good'

Former Big Time Rush member Logan Henderson gave fans an update on his longtime friend Demi Lovato Friday.

Henderson, 28, spoke about the “Stone Cold” singer, 25, while making an appearance on PeopleTV’s Chatter on less than a month after Lovato’s overdose.

“I grew up with Demi Lovato. The same acting classes and friends since we were young,” Henderson said. “That was the first time I saw somebody with incredible talent. I thought, ‘Woah, this is unbelievable.'”

When asked if Henderson still kept in touch with Lovato and if he had heard from her since her July 24 overdose, he said yes.

“She’s doing good. I think it’s going to be… prayers and best wishes for her. She’s a strong, strong female,” Henderson said. “She’s a wonderful woman and she’s going to be good.”

Lovato broke her silence since she was hospitalized in a message shared on her Instagram account Sunday.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” she wrote.

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well,” she added, before praising her fans for standing by her through this difficult time.

“To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time,” she remarked.

Lovato went on to “thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time.”

“Without them I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you,” she explained.

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side,” she added.

“I will keep fighting,” she continued, adding a heart emoji.

Lovato’s heartfelt note came two days after sources told PEOPLE that the “Sorry, Not Sorry” singer has agreed to enter a drug treatment center following her release from Cedars-Sinai in L.A., where she was hospitalized for 12 days.

“Demi is well enough to leave the hospital this weekend. She has agreed to rehab and will go straight to an in-patient facility,” a source explained. “She wants to be sober. She wants to get help. She understands that it will take a lot of work and commitment to stay healthy, but this is what she wants.”

Lovato was rushed to the hospital on the morning of July 24 following the incident at her Hollywood Hills home. Her publicist released a statement that evening confirming Lovato “is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support.”

Lovato has long battled addiction, mental illness and disordered eating.

The Disney Channel alum entered treatment in 2010, where she received professional assistance for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. Lovato relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.

In March, Lovato revealed she celebrated six years of sobriety, but three months later, in June, she released a new song, “Sober,” in which she suggested that she had relapsed.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.