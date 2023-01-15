LL Cool J Asks Fans If He Should Do a Biopic, Mack Wilds Throws His Hat in the Ring to Star

If a movie is ever made about LL Cool J, one actor is ready to play the lead role.

On Thursday, the NCIS: Los Angeles actor, 55, asked his Twitter followers if he should do a biopic on his life.

He posed the question alongside a trio of throwback photos during his rapping career in his younger days. One of the photos shows a screenshot of LL Cool J in a music video holding a large boombox above his head, while another shows him with a mic on stage.

While the rapper may have posed the question as a joke, actor Tristan "Mack" Wilds, was serious about his inquiry.

"I mean… what are we talking about?" he tweeted in response.

Wilds' tweet prompted positive responses, with some encouraging the actor and others mentioning how similar the two stars looked.

However, he's not the only one throwing his name in the ring for the movie. Nicholas Maye, who executive produced the award-winning short Two Distant Strangers, tweeted, "Absolutely, I'll produce."

He also replied to Wilds' tweet writing, along with the big eye emoji, "well Mack"

LL Cool J, whose real name is James Todd Smith, has had a long and prolific career, signing with Def Jam Recordings in 1984 and producing 13 albums which spawned hits like "The Boomin' System", "Rock the Bells" and "Mama Said Knock You Out."

He also carved out a successful acting career, starring in movies like Last Holiday and Slow Burn and taking on the role of Special Agent Sam Hanna in NCIS: Los Angeles. He was a part of the NCIS triple crossover episode event earlier this month with NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i and NCIS: Los Angeles.

In 2019, he spoke to The View about the success of their show and why he keeps going.

"I think what it's really about is we still care," he said. "I don't get up and just phone it in. I still care. I still have an acting teacher on the job. I still pay attention. I still care about the nuances. I still care about what happens."

"I think that a lot of times we can get jaded, but when you come from where I come from you know about tapping the 40 and standing on the corner…" he continued. "You understand I have to make the most of this."