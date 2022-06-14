Trusted celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly consults the stars to learn what's next for the singer's career and and love life in the latest episode of People TV's Celebrity Astrology Investigation

Lizzo Was Destined for Success, Says Celeb Astrologer: 'There Is No Stopping Lizzo From Taking Over the World'

It turns out Lizzo was always destined for success!

Trusted celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly digs deep into the musician's star chart for the latest episode of People TV's Celebrity Astrology Investigation, and uncovers that fame and fortune have always been in her cards.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lizzo, 34, is a Taurus Sun, Virgo Moon and Leo Rising. And as Kelly explains, Leo is the Zodiac sign associated with the sun and royalty and attention. "Like a lot of attention. Leo is Zodiac royalty, so when this fire sign is in such prominent placement, it's a big deal."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Lizzo attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ) Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG22/Getty

The "About Damn Time" hitmaker is a Leo Rising, or you could say a Leo Ascendant. As Kelly informs, "the Ascendant represents your outlook on reality — it's your perception of life — and some of the most important themes that your are going to encounter again and again are going to be influenced by your rising sign."

Leo is ruled by the sun, so whatever is going on with the sun is going to have a really important significance in a Leo's life. It's worth noting that Lizzo's sun in Taurus is right up at the top of her chart, at a point Kelly calls the Midheaven, which reflects your legacy, your reputation, and how you are seen and remembered in this lifetime. "Because Lizzo was born in the afternoon, the sun was directly overhead at the time of her arrival, which basically means she was born to shine," she adds.

Lizzo also has Jupiter, the planet of expansion, and Mercury, the planet of communication, at the same Midheaven point, which explains a lot about what has made her such a relatable figure for millions of fans. "The sun represents self, Jupiter is the planet of, literally, luck and fortune, and Mercury is about self-expression," Kelly reveals. "The more Lizzo is herself, the more she leans into herself, the more she communicates the truth of being herself, the more successful she's going to be."

The singer-rapper has built a career out of motivational bops that are sure to uplift anyone's mood, and Kelly believes the alignment of these planets is what gave her this inspiring talent. "I think this is why Lizzo speaks to so many people," she muses. "She makes people feel good as hell about being who they are, and in a society that is so notorious for making people feel bad about who they are, Lizzo's authenticity and her willingness to step into her authenticity is a breath of fresh air."

Meanwhile, laying in Lizzo's Gemini, the air sign associated with duality, is Venus, which represents values and what we are attracted to from a romantic point of view. Kelly says she has seen "people with Venuses in Gemini be the most receptive to nontraditional types of relationships."

Lizzo performs during the 2021 Outside Lands Music and Arts festival at Golden Gate Park on October 30, 2021 in San Francisco, California. Outside Lands Music Festival, San Francisco, California, USA. - 30 Oct 2021 Credit: Chris Tuite/ImageSPACE/Shutterstock

She adds, "Venus in Gemini definitely isn't afraid to push the envelope and do things a little bit differently when it comes to love."

Lizzo's Mars, the planet that makes us move, motivates us and turns us on, is in Aquarius, another air sign that Kelly admits is "definitely not afraid to be a little eccentric." She adds that having both Venus and Mars in air signs make it clear "Lizzo does not want to be with who you think she wants to be with. Who she wants to be with has nothing to do with what you would like for her."

Looking ahead for pop star-turned-mogul, Kelly sees increased returns on her growing list of projects. "Lizzo just dropped her shape wear brand right as the transiting sun in the sky was preparing to pass over her Midheaven of fame and fortune," she says about Lizzo's expanding empire. "Between albums and television shows and now a fashion line, it seems like there is no stopping Lizzo from taking over the world."

Kelly also foresees some exciting developments in Lizzo's romantic life thanks to Mars being located in Gemini for the remainder of the year, as well as in retrograde. "My hot take is by the time Mars retrograde is over, which will be on January 12, 2023, Lizzo will be in a very different place romantically," she predicts.

"Because there's a retrograde involved, there might be a little bit of an off-and-on kind of vibe," she continues. "But by the end of the cycle, Lizzo's Venus in Gemini will be so confident in what it wants, I have a feeling she is going to be very, very happy with the way things come together for her."