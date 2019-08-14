Image zoom Lizzo; Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus Gary Gershoff/Getty ; Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Lizzo is looking to snag a Hemsworth when she’s on tour in Australia next year.

In a recent interview with the Aussie entertainment show The Project, the single "Truth Hurts" rapper-singer, 31, said she’s open to romance Down Under.

“I’m ready. Imma find a Hemsworth cousin. Imma find the Hemsworth younger brother,” Lizzo joked of the famous family. (Oldest brother Luke, 37, has been married to wife Samantha since 2007; Chris, 36, wed Elsa Pataky, 43, in 2010; and Liam, 29, recently split from wife Miley Cyrus, 26.)

When the show’s host reminded Lizzo that Liam is back on the market, the VMA nominee quipped: “Oh, I’m not messing with Miley’s man. I need my own Hemsworth!”

Liam and Cyrus — who secretly wed in December — announced their separation over the weekend in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE: “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart.”

As for Lizzo’s love life? The breakout star — who recently volunteered to star on The Bachelorette — is happily single.

“I’m a very, very single bitch,” the Cuz I Love You performer, 31, recently told PEOPLE. “But even if I were in a relationship, I’m a single-minded individual, and I really like my freedom. I think there’s a lot of people that need to be in relationships and need to be in love. I want it sometimes, but I don’t need it. But if the right d— comes along, you better believe I’ll put it on my wall.”