Lizzo Takes Break from Tour to Pack Supply Hampers at Australian Food Bank Amid Devastating Fires

Lizzo is doing all that she can to help those devastated by the Australian wildfires.

The “Good as Hell” singer, 31, made a stop at a food bank and volunteered to help pack supply hampers for families affected by the fire crisis following her show at the Sydney Opera House this week.

While the eight-time Grammy nominee didn’t publicize the visit on her social media, Foodbank Victoria highlighted the visit in a Facebook post reading, “We had the one and only Lizzo helping us sort and pack hampers in the warehouse today!”

Lizzo at food bank

The organization also shared a video of the musician compiling care packages take from her visit on their Twitter.

In the clip, Lizzo sorts boxes as she launches into a remixed version of “Truth Hurts” by singing, “Turns out I’m 100 percent that food bank!”

Foodbank Victoria also urged the public to donate amid the deadly fires raging across Australia, writing on their website, “Our state is in the grips of a bushfire crisis, and Foodbank Victoria immediately responded delivering urgent food relief hampers. As trucks are regularly restocked and leaving our warehouse to support those in desperate need, we need your support now more than ever before.

“We need your support to continue delivering emergency food relief and water to Victorians affected by this devastating bushfire crisis,” the post read.

“100% that Foodbank!” Thanks again @lizzo for visiting our warehouse yesterday and chatting with our hardworking volunteers and staff who have been working tirelessly to provide food relief to bushfire affected communities. Add hamper packing to her list long of talents @fomoaus pic.twitter.com/llvd7dgRKw — Foodbank Victoria (@FoodbankVic) January 8, 2020

Lizzo is performing all across Australia amid the country’s devastating wildfire crisis, which has claimed the lives of at least 25 people and burned through more than 12 million acres since September.

In a series of recent Instagram Stories, the performer opened up about what she called a “global crisis.”

“I don’t want to politicize anything,” she said. “This isn’t a political issue at this point, this is a human issue. The CO2 emissions that are being created by this fire are staggering and it affects the world.”

During an Instagram Live session this week, the performer also told fans she was collecting donations for fire relief. “I’m urging everyone who comes to my show tonight to donate to the firefighters, to the koala sanctuaries, the Australian Red Cross and just to people who lost their house,” she said.

“I’m a firm believer in all of us being connected and all of us part of this planet, and a global citizen,” Lizzo shared. “Moving into 2020, I just want to be really vigilant about the way the earth is moving. People who want to politicize climate change, just get away from my mentions. Unfollow me, don’t look at me, just pretend I’m blocked. Cause it’s not about that for me, I don’t understand how nature can be a political issue. You don’t have to be the most intelligent scientist in the world to notice that temperatures have changed.”

As of Wednesday, experts said the fires burning across Australia have likely left more than one billion animals dead, according to Today.

Ecologists from the University of Sydney believe 800 million total mammals, birds and reptiles have died in the state of New South Wales since September, professor Chris Dickman told the outlet. That massive number includes a third of the New South Wales’ koala population, and fatalities are only expected to increase.

Click here for more information on how to help those affected by the Australian fires.