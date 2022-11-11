Lizzo Unveils Trailer for HBO Documentary 'Love, Lizzo' : 'I'm Always Chasing the Music'

The pop star and flautist, 34, will detail her journey in the doc, arriving on Nov. 24

By
Published on November 11, 2022 09:10 PM
Lizzo performs on the West Holts stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2019 in Glastonbury, England
Photo: Jim Dyson/Getty

Just as she has her whole career, Lizzo is taking her story into her own hands.

The three-time Grammy winner, 34, shared the first trailer for her upcoming HBO documentay Love, Lizzo on Thursday, and gave her millions of "Lizzbians" an inside look into her life.

"No matter what part of my story you come in at, I'm always chasing the music," Lizzo said in the new trailer.

The film, of course, follows Lizzo's career, starting from her beginnings in Detroit and Houston. Detailing her childhood, Lizzo explains in the trailer that she'd write pop songs as a little girl, despite not having the confidence in her voice to sing them herself.

"Nobody was trying to sign a fat Black girl that rapped, sang, and played the flute," she said. "... It took so much hard work to get to where I am today, but I found my voice. Now, when people see me on stage, they see themselves."

Love, Lizzo arrives on Nov. 24, giving Lizzo fans more to be thankful for this Thanksgiving, as they look back at archival footage from her many eras — including some concert footage and behind-the-scenes goodness. The trailer follows her as she records her 2022 album, Special, and even plays James Madison's vintage crystal flute inside the Library of Congress.

SUNRISE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 23: Lizzo performs onstage during the opening night of The Special Tour at FLA Live Arena on September 23, 2022 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Lizzo. Jason Koerner/Getty

The film follows "the journey of a trailblazing superstar who has become the movement the world desperately needed just by being herself. The HBO Max documentary shares the inspirational story behind her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love and international stardom," according to a synopsis obtained by Billboard.

The doc arrives eight months after Lizzo's Prime Video series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which saw 13 dancers will go head-to-head for spots on Lizzo's next tour and her performance at Bonnaroo. On the cover of PEOPLE's Women Changing the World issue, Lizzo opened up about what inspired the series for her.

"I was like, I need dancers," she said at the time. "We had an audition and it was all these girls, and they were beautiful dancers and beautiful people, but they just didn't look like me. And I remember, I was so emotional that I got up and I left. And I just drove to this little restaurant. I sat and had a margarita and I was like, 'What the f— is going on? Do I have to do this myself?' So I was like, let's do an open casting call.' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As Lizzo explained at the time, it was "more important" to her to have "those kinds of women next to me on stage than to have the most technically skilled, amazing dancer that's not a reflection of how I look."

"If I had a dollar for every time I had to say, 'I'll just do it myself.' That's why probably why I'm a millionaire, because a million times. It's reflected in every avenue of my career," said Lizzo.

Related Articles
Idina Menzel from the Disney+ documentary "Which Way to the Stage" Photo by Eric Maldin/Walkman Productions Inc.
Idina Menzel Goes on the Tour of a Lifetime in Trailer for Disney+ Doc 'Which Way to the Stage?'
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera Gives 'Intimate' Look Into Her Life in New TIME Studios Documentary
US singer-songwriter Lizzo (R) accepts the award for Outstanding Competition Program for "Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Grrrls" onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Lizzo Tears Up Over 'Big Grrrls' ' Emmy Win Celebrating Women Who Are 'Black Like Me, Beautiful Like Me'
Freddie Prinze Jr. Makes Rom-Com Return in Trailer for Netflix's Christmas With You
Freddie Prinze Jr. Makes Romantic Comedy Return in Netflix's 'Christmas with You' Trailer
Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O'Neal's Life and NBA Career Will Be the Focus of New HBO Documentary Series 'SHAQ'
74th Primetime Emmys - show
Lizzo's Emmy Win Means She's Halfway to EGOT as Fans Celebrate 'Big Grrrls' ' Success
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cic5jh5LgGr/. Lizzo Shares 'Selfie Time' From the Emmys
Lizzo Shares Epic Selfie Dump from the Emmys with Zendaya, Pete Davidson and More — See the Pics!
LIZZO COVERS VANITY FAIR’S NOVEMBER ISSUE
Lizzo on Why She Changed the Lyrics in 'GRRRLS': 'Using a Slur Is Unauthentic to Me'
Selena Gomez 'My Mind and Me' Trailer Debut.. Apple TV+
Selena Gomez Addresses Mental Health Struggles in Documentary Trailer: 'This Is the Beginning for Me'
SUNRISE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 23: Lizzo performs onstage during the opening night of The Special Tour at FLA Live Arena on September 23, 2022 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Lizzo Says She Chose Her Concert Outfits to Make a 'Feminist' Statement in 'Celebrating Curves'
Sinead O'Connor performs on stage at Vogue Theatre on February 01, 2020 in Vancouver, Canada.
Sinéad O'Connor Says Artists Must Start 'Difficult Conversations' as She Reflects on 'SNL' in New Documentary
Dustin Lance Black attends the Premiere of FX's "Under The Banner Of Heaven" at Hollywood Athletic Club on April 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Oscar Winner Dustin Lance Black Revisits His Mormon Past in Trailer for HBO's 'Mama's Boy'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: Rare Beauty founder and creator Selena Gomez visits Sephora Times Square on November 04, 2021
Selena Gomez Sheds Tears in 'My Mind & Me' Documentary Trailer: 'I Wouldn't Change My Life'
Nicki Minaj Drops First Trailer for Her Upcoming Documentary
Nicki Minaj Drops First Trailer for Her 6-Part Documentary Series 'Nicki' : 'Coming Soon'
Lizzo
Watch Lizzo Shatter Stereotypes with a Hammer in First Look of 'Watch Out for the Big Grrrls'
Lizzo Plays Historic 220 Year Old Crystal Flute Owned By President Madison: 'This Is Iconic'
Lizzo Plays Historic 220-Year-Old Crystal Flute Owned by President Madison: 'This Is Iconic'