Lizzo Unveils Trailer for HBO Documentary 'Love, Lizzo' : 'I'm Always Chasing the Music'

Just as she has her whole career, Lizzo is taking her story into her own hands.

The three-time Grammy winner, 34, shared the first trailer for her upcoming HBO documentay Love, Lizzo on Thursday, and gave her millions of "Lizzbians" an inside look into her life.

"No matter what part of my story you come in at, I'm always chasing the music," Lizzo said in the new trailer.

The film, of course, follows Lizzo's career, starting from her beginnings in Detroit and Houston. Detailing her childhood, Lizzo explains in the trailer that she'd write pop songs as a little girl, despite not having the confidence in her voice to sing them herself.

"Nobody was trying to sign a fat Black girl that rapped, sang, and played the flute," she said. "... It took so much hard work to get to where I am today, but I found my voice. Now, when people see me on stage, they see themselves."

Love, Lizzo arrives on Nov. 24, giving Lizzo fans more to be thankful for this Thanksgiving, as they look back at archival footage from her many eras — including some concert footage and behind-the-scenes goodness. The trailer follows her as she records her 2022 album, Special, and even plays James Madison's vintage crystal flute inside the Library of Congress.

Lizzo. Jason Koerner/Getty

The film follows "the journey of a trailblazing superstar who has become the movement the world desperately needed just by being herself. The HBO Max documentary shares the inspirational story behind her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love and international stardom," according to a synopsis obtained by Billboard.

The doc arrives eight months after Lizzo's Prime Video series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which saw 13 dancers will go head-to-head for spots on Lizzo's next tour and her performance at Bonnaroo. On the cover of PEOPLE's Women Changing the World issue, Lizzo opened up about what inspired the series for her.

"I was like, I need dancers," she said at the time. "We had an audition and it was all these girls, and they were beautiful dancers and beautiful people, but they just didn't look like me. And I remember, I was so emotional that I got up and I left. And I just drove to this little restaurant. I sat and had a margarita and I was like, 'What the f— is going on? Do I have to do this myself?' So I was like, let's do an open casting call.' "

As Lizzo explained at the time, it was "more important" to her to have "those kinds of women next to me on stage than to have the most technically skilled, amazing dancer that's not a reflection of how I look."

"If I had a dollar for every time I had to say, 'I'll just do it myself.' That's why probably why I'm a millionaire, because a million times. It's reflected in every avenue of my career," said Lizzo.