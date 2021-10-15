Lizzo and other famous fans, including Alicia Silverstone and Gabrielle Union, celebrated the release of Adele's first single in five years

Lizzo Twerks to Adele's Latest Tear-Jerker 'Easy on Me': 'New Adele Go Crazy'

The "Truth Hurts" singer, 33, celebrated the release of Adele's new track by twerking it out for her fans on Instagram Live.

"Love u @adele. Stream 'Easy on Me,'" Lizzo wrote on her Instagram Story, where she later shared a clip of twerking in her studio to the emotional ballad.

She added on Twitter: "New Adele go crazy."

During the Live, Lizzo said that while it's hard for her to choose, her favorite track by the 33-year-old British songstress is "When We Were Young," off her 2015 album 25.

"She's so pretty. You know, me and Adele, we both Tauruses," Lizzo said.

Lizzo wasn't the only one moved by "Easy on Me" — in fact, plenty of Adele's famous fans also weighed in to express excitement over the highly anticipated song, her first single in five years.

"ADELE HOW DID YOU KNOW THIS IS WHAT WE NEEDED HOW DID YOU KNOW?!?!?!" actress Lana Condor of To All the Boys I've Loved Before fame wrote on Twitter.

"thank god for Adele. I missed her voice so much," Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, star of Netflix's Never Have I Ever, wrote on Twitter.

Other stars such as Alicia Silverstone, Gabrielle Union and Rita Wilson shared their excitement on Instagram.

"Go easy on me Adele… you always make me cry…," Silverstone commented, adding a crying emoji and a red heart.

Union, meanwhile, commented six red hearts, while Wilson offered her congratulations on the release of the song.

Adele also got a sweet shoutout from her close friend Drake, who shared a picture of her to his Instagram Story.

"One of my best friends in the world just dropped a single 😁," he wrote atop a photo of Adele. "@adele 💖💖💖 WOIIIIIIII"

drake, adele Credit: drake/instagram

Drake, 34, and Adele, 33, are longtime pals. In her first-ever Instagram Live over the weekend, Adele even gave Certified Lover Boy the praise of being her favorite album of the year.

The "Hello" singer announced earlier this week that "Easy on Me" would be the first single off her forthcoming album 30, which will be released on Nov. 19.

In a statement announcing the album, Adele wrote that she'd "learned a lot of blistering truths" about herself over the past few years, but is finally in a place where she feels comfortable releasing her music to the world.

She and her ex-husband Simon Konecki finalized their divorce in March, nearly two years after they first split. In an Instagram Live on Saturday, Adele said the theme of the album would be "divorce, babe, divorce."