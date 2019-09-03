Here’s one truth that doesn’t hurt for Lizzo — her song “Truth Hurts” is No. 1.

The 31-year-old breakout artist is celebrating her hard-earned first chart-topper, which knocked Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello‘s duet “Señorita” out of the top spot. Sharing the news on Instagram on Monday, she declared the achievement a win for those who felt ignored and marginalized for being unashamedly themselves.

“WE’RE NUMBER 1,” she captioned a screenshot of the latest Billboard chart. “THIS IS A W FOR ALL OF US. ANYBODY WHO EVER FELT LIKE THEY VOICE WASN’T HEARD. ANYBODY WHO FELT LIKE THEY WEREN’T GOOD ENOUGH. YOU ARE. WE ARE. CHAMPIONS. I LOVE YALL 3 MUCH. LIZZBIANS UNITE 🌈”

She also shared a message she tweeted when the song first debuted, almost exactly two years ago. “Okay…sorry if you follow me. But imma promote Truth Hurts all day cus it’s the best video I’ve ever made & i’m proud of it.”

RELATED: Lizzo Reveals She Was Depressed, Almost Quit Music After Dropping Breakout Hit ‘Truth Hurts’

Speaking to PEOPLE in July, Lizzo admitted that she nearly left music after dropping the song.

“The day I released ‘Truth Hurts’ was probably one of the darkest days I’ve had ever in my career. I remember thinking, ‘If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares,’” Lizzo recalls. “I was like, ‘F— it, I’m done.’ And a lot of people rallied; my producer, my publicist and my family, they were like, ‘Just keep going because this is the darkest recalled the dawn.’”

The empowerment anthem garnered renewed attention in April, when it appeared in the Netflix rom-com Someone Great starring Gina Rodriguez.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Lizzo, the Rapper Shawn Mendes Couldn’t Stop Staring at in Viral Video

Image zoom Lizzo. Amy Lombard/The New York Times/Redux

“Who would have thunk?” Lizzo pondered. “What a moment in a movie can do for an artist is crazy. I had everything else: the hard work, the good music, touring — but then there’s that extra-special magic that nobody really knows what it is that can really change your life.”

Adds the star: “Now the song that made me want to quit is the song that everyone’s falling in love with me for, which is such a testament to journeys: Your darkest day turns into your brightest triumph.”

Billboard reports Lizzo is only the sixth female rapper to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, joining Lauryn Hill, Lil Kim, Shawnna, Iggy Azalea and Cardi B.