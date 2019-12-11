Lizzo Says She Still Struggles Despite Incredible Year: 'Sometimes I'd Break Down and Cry'

Image zoom Lizzo John Parra/Getty

With a certified Platinum album, eight Grammy nominations, a buzzed-about movie role and more under her belt, there’s no denying Lizzo has had one heck of a year.

In fact, her accomplishments and status as a role model to many just earned her the coveted title of TIME‘s Entertainer of the Year. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t still have insecurities, like most people.

“From March to … now!” the “Good as Hell” singer, 31, told the outlet with a laugh, “I was experiencing a little bit of unhappiness. I was not happy with the way I felt to my body.”

“I didn’t feel sexy, and I didn’t know when it was going to end,” Lizzo said. “There were times when I would go onstage and be like, ‘Y’all, I’m not going to lie. I’m not feeling myself.’ Sometimes I’d break down and cry.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Lizzo for TIME Paola Kudacki for TIME

RELATED: Lizzo Stands by Her Thong-Revealing Outfit at Lakers Game: “Criticism Has No Effect on Me”

That willingness to be vulnerable with her fans paid off, as they were more than happy to give her even more positive reinforcement when she needed it most.

“Sometimes the audience would just cheer to make me feel better,” Lizzo said. “I was getting sick a lot. I was like, ‘What the f— is going on? I need to fall back in love with my body.’ “

“I think it’s healthy to have a relationship with your naked body, even if no one ever sees it,” she shared. “But I’ve always felt the need to share it.”

Image zoom Lizzo Erika Goldring/WireImage

RELATED VIDEO: #SeeHer Story: Lizzo

The powerhouse singer pays no mind to naysayers when it comes to her body or her career trajectory because she knows she worked for, and deserves, what she has.

“I have to bite my tongue on certain things,” she told TIME. “When people challenge my talent, they challenge whether I deserve to be here. They challenge my blackness. I’m like, ‘Oh! I can easily just let your ass know right now in 132 characters why you’re f—ing wrong.’ “

But despite her success, she was never looking to be recognized everywhere she goes. “I didn’t want to be famous,” Lizzo said. “I wanted to be like Brandon Boyd from Incubus! I just want to go to the farmers’ market.”