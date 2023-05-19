Lizzo Tells Fans to Hold Up Photos of Boyfriend Myke Wright at Her Shows — Not Chris Evans: He's 'Not My Man'

After fans showed her photos of Captain America at a concert, she asked them to bring photos of Wright next time — and they did

Myke Wright and Lizzo. Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images

She may have publicly flirted with Chris Evans in the past, but Lizzo prefers her own boyfriend, Myke Wright.

In a video posted to her Instagram on Friday, the "About Damn Time" singer-songwriter issued a "public service announcement" to fans, asking them to stop bringing photos of Captain America to her concerts.

"OK, so this is a little backstory. Literally, a couple shows ago — I think it was the last show I just played, somebody had a big-ass cutout of Chris Evans' face," Lizzo said onstage at a recent concert.

"I seen it, and I said, 'Alright, public service announcement — Chris Evans is not my man," continued the Grammy winner. "My man is [Myke Wright], and he's fine as hell. And I'mma need you to go to the same printer and print my man's face out and bring it to my show, 'cause I want to see his fine-ass face when I'm on stage."

The Instagram post then cuts to another clip, in which two fans are holding up large posters of Wright's face at her Chicago concert on Wednesday. "And look who's here," said Lizzo with a laugh. "Thank you for doing this."

She asked the fans to come take a picture with her and said, "Can I have one? For scientific purposes only."

There were at least two photos of Wright at the concert. Lizzo signed one for a fan and took the other one home with her before talking onstage about how much she missed the comedian and TV personality, 35.

Lizzo, Chris Evans
Lizzo, Chris Evans. Chris Saucedo/Getty; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In April 2021, she revealed in a hilarious TikTok that she drunkenly slid into Evans' direct messages on Instagram. "Don't drink and DM, kids.... for legal porpoises this is a joke," she wrote in the caption.

A few months later, after joking in another TikTok that she was expecting the actor's baby, the "Juice" singer revealed on the social media app that Evans, 41, humorously responded.

"Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy my mother will be so happy lol," he said in a DM, adding: "(Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol)"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Lizzo and Myke Wright attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Lizzo and Myke Wright. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty for The Recording Academy

"OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT!" Lizzo wrote in the caption of the TikTok video. "NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY ?! 🤰🏾🇺🇸."

Before going public with their romance in June 2022, she and Wright worked together as co-hosts on MTV's music series Wonderland in 2016 and were first publicly spotted on a date in October 2021.

In October 2022, Lizzo revealed marriage was seemingly off the table for the couple — unless it was a smart business move.

"I've known him for over six years. He's everything. We're just in love. And that's it," she told Vanity Fair. "People fight for monogamy like they pray to it every day. I am not a polyamorous person, I'm not in love with multiple partners. That is not me. He's the love of my life. We are life mates."

65th Annual Grammys 2023 - Lizzo and boyfriend Myke Wright TOUT
Myke Wright and Lizzo at the 2023 Grammys. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Lizzo added: "Do I want to get married? If I wanted to start a business with him, I'd get married because that's when your finances come together."

But the "Good as Hell" performer didn't shut down the possibility of marriage when Howard Stern asked about the couple's future plans during an interview in December 2022.

"We're not playing any games with each other anymore. We're very much locked in," she said. "This is official. There's nobody else I'm going to be with for the rest of my life."

The pair most recently attended the 2023 Met Gala together.

