Lizzo Thanks 'Beautiful Drag Queens For Showing Their Pride' During Tenn. Concert Stop

The star's concert stop in Knoxville Friday included a host of drag performers in response to the state's recent restrictive legislation

By Wendy Geller
Published on April 23, 2023 05:07 PM

Lizzo isn't afraid to bring pride to Tennessee, in a big way.

On Friday, the Grammy-winning artist, 34, made a bold statement regarding the state's new law banning drag performances. During her performance at Knoxville's Thompson-Boling Arena, she invited a group of drag performers to join her on stage for a triumphant dance.

"In light of recent and tragic events and current events, I was told by people on the internet, 'Cancel your shows in Tennessee, Don't go to Tennessee,'" Lizzo said to the crowd, who instantly booed in response.

She waved that aside, saying, "No, no. Their reason was valid. But why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most?"

As the crowd then erupted into cheers, she added, "Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences?"

"What people in Tennessee are doing is giving hope, so thank you so much for standing up for your rights, protecting each other and holding the people accountable who should be protecting us."

Lizzo then brought onstage her line of drag performers, including several who have competed on RuPaul's Drag Race, per Deadline.

In addition to posting her speech on Twitter, she also shared a video of the energetic dance they performed for the audience.

"THANK YOU TO THESE BEAUTIFUL DRAG QUEENS FOR SHOWING THEIR PRIDE IN TENNESSEE," she tweeted, adding a rainbow of colorful heart emojis.

The anti-drag bill, informally known as the "Tennessee Drag Ban," was signed into law at the beginning of March by Republican Gov. Bill Lee. It aims to restrict "adult cabaret performances" on public property so as to shield them from the view of children, threatening violators with a misdemeanor and repeat offenders with a felony.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 15: Lizzo performs at The O2 Arena on March 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)
Jim Dyson/Getty

The bill, which the Tennessee House passed last week, defines an adult cabaret performance as a performance "that features topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest, or similar entertainers."

Tennessee is the first state to enact such legislation, per CNN, although nearly a dozen such bills presently working their way through GOP-led state legislatures.

The bill has been blocked temporarily by a federal judge in the state, earlier in the month.

