Lizzo Teases New Song 'About Damn Time' from Album She's Been Working on for 'Three Freaking Years'

Lizzo is getting ready to drop some heat.

The three-time Grammy winner, 33, appeared on The Late Show with James Corden — alongside Gabrielle Union — where she previewed new music and dished on her upcoming album. The project is set to drop on April 14.

"I'm excited. You've just announced you finished the album. The album is done!" Corden, 43, said as Lizzo lifted her arms in celebration. "Three freaking years, baby!" Lizzo quipped. "I feel amazing."

Lizzo explained that she leaned on the critiques of her friends and family to make sure the album was "perfect" before releasing. "My mama was the last to hear it because she's a Virgo and a harsh critic," Lizzo joked. "She cried. She loved it."

After teasing that fans will be able to hear her new tunes "soon," Corden pulled out a surprise vinyl that read: "Top Secret Lizzo New Music 2022."

"Did you know I got this?" Corden said, to which Lizzo replied: "Now I know!"

With Lizzo's permission, Corden proceeded to play the new music, specifically a track titled "About Damn Time."

As the jazzy beat played, Lizzo got up from her seat and danced as the crowd cheered on the never-before-heard snippet. Union and Corden joined her, and the three showed off some synchronized moves.

"There's more where that came from, baby!" Lizzo assured. "We love it," Corden said.

Lizzo Rollout Lizzo covers PEOPLE | Credit: Robin Harper

Nearly three years ago Lizzo worked her way to the front of the pop culture scene—singing, dancing, rapping and playing the flute on her first No. 1 song, "Truth Hurts"—and quickly became unstoppable.

The star opened up about her bustling career for PEOPLE's March cover story sharing: "I deserve the spotlight. I deserve the attention. I'm talented, I'm young, I'm hot. You know? And I've worked hard."

Lizzo's upcoming album will be released before the premiere of her new reality series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which airs March 25 on Prime Video.

"I'm looking for dancers to join me on my tour," said Lizzo in a trailer for the show. "Girls that look like me don't get representation. Time to pull up my sleeves and find them myself."

"We thick and we pretty and we know what we bout," she added. "It's the battle of the big girls."