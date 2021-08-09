"That's who it's featuring ya'll, period," Lizzo said in an Instagram post while on FaceTime with Cardi B

Lizzo Teases Cardi B Feature on Upcoming Single 'Rumors' as She Returns to Twitter After Two Years

The "Rumors" are true … the duo we've all been waiting for is here!

On Monday, Lizzo, 33, revealed in an Instagram video that her upcoming single "Rumors" — set for release on Friday — will feature rapper Cardi B, 28.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Instagram video begins with Lizzo awaiting a FaceTime call to be picked up by "'Rumors' Feat…." The call is then picked up by a lounging Cardi B, whom Lizzo greets with an ecstatic "Good morning mother f—er!"

Cardi B then responds with a mischievous "hey."

After a laugh, Lizzo continues with "that's who it's featuring ya'll, period. It's Harry Styles."

"Wait what the f—. What's going on," says Cardi B. "Why you call me so early, it's nine o'clock in the morning?"

Cardi B later made a post of her own that read "all the rumors are truuuuue - me n my sis @lizzobeeating dropping this friday get ready 😘😘😘."

Lizzo also made a return to Twitter Monday after a year and a half off of the app.

"Hey y'all.. heard I was trending so I decided to come back on here.. what I miss? 👀," she wrote in response to her sign-off tweet in 2020.

The news of her collaboration in "Rumors" follows a series of teasers released by the Grammy award-winner.

On Saturday, the "Truth Hurts" singer posted a video of herself reading "OHHH GAHDAM😵‍💫… I WAS TRYIN TO GIVE YALL A TEASER OF 'RUMORS' BUT I ENDED UP JUST BEIN A TEASE 😈🤫😈."

Last week, Lizzo also shared a promo image for "Rumors" where she's draped in gold and is seen putting her finger to her pursed lips.

"NEW ERA BITCH. 'RUMORS'. 8/13. 🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫," she wrote alongside the photograph.

The song is set to be Lizzo's first batch of new music since the release of Cuz I Love You in 2019.

Prior to her announcement about "Rumors," the star teased that she was working on new music in a TikTok post. The artist, seen in a music studio, captioned the post "THE RUMORS ARE FALSE."