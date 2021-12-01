Lizzo Opens Up About Her Friendship with Adele: 'We're Both Supreme Divas'

All the rumors are true: Lizzo and Adele are friends!

Speaking to PEOPLE in this week's issue of PEOPLE out Friday, the "Rumors" rapper opens up about her bond with the "Rumour Has It" singer.

"I met her at a birthday party or a Grammy party — I can't remember where because I was drunk at both," Lizzo, 33, tells PEOPLE. "She's been through similar things that I have, and she's given me really good advice."

She adds, "We have very similar personalities and the way we think, and we just connected in that way. We're both supreme divas. We know our worth — and we're also both Tauruses!"

Oprah and lizzo sing Adele's Hello song Oprah Winfrey Oprah and Lizzo | Credit: Oprah Winfrey/Facebook

Lizzo recently supported her pal at the "Adele: One Night Only" concert special at the Griffith Observatory in L.A., where she sat front-row with Oprah Winfrey and sang along to hits like "Hello" and listened to new tracks off Adele's latest album, 30.

"When it came time for her performance, she extended an invitation, which was incredible — she put my ass in the front row, which was even more incredible!" says Lizzo, who will return to the stage herself on Saturday, Dec. 4, for an American Express UNSTAGED concert in Miami (see here for more information).

She adds, "It was so crazy; I was turned up. I said, 'Adele's singing like she in the church — she is doing some sanging right now. I need to give her that energy that she deserves.' So, I was living, and we had a lot of fun."

Because she arrived just before the Adele show started, Lizzo didn't realize how just how A-list the guest list was until after the fact.

"I didn't really notice everyone that was there because I was the second-to-last person — Drake was after me — but I was the second to last person to show up, and I had like kind of rushed in," Lizzo says. "I saw on Twitter the other day, I was like, 'Wait, Donald Glover was there?' Because there was people there that I didn't even realize. All I saw was Oprah and Drake and Tyler Perry. Melissa McCarthy, obviously, I was sitting next to her, and we both named Melissa. And of course I saw Ms. 'Help the Killer's Escaping' Sarah Paulson. But it was dark! Then I realized it was all these people there."

Coming off the success of her smash hit "Truth Hurts" and 2019 LP Cuz I Love You, Lizzo is now preparing for the release of her second major-label album, featuring the Cardi B collab "Rumors."