Lizzo Surprises Her Mom with a New Car for Christmas: 'Got My Mommy a Brand New Audi'

Lizzo's mom has a new ride!

On Sunday, the "Good as Hell" singer, 32, surprised her mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, with a brand new car for Christmas. "Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas 🎄," Lizzo wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet video of her mom emotionally reacting to the surprise gift.

In the footage, Johnson-Jefferson could be seen breaking down in tears when she finally sees the car, before turning around to give her daughter a hug.

"I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family," Lizzo added in the caption. "I couldn't do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y’all."

In January, the "Truth Hurts" rapper opened up about her father's death, telling CBS This Morning that she was a student at the University of Houston at the time and dropped out of college soon after.

"I kind of really gave up," she said. "I was depressed. I didn't have a purpose, like I didn't feel like I had a purpose for being a musician or anything. So that turned into, 'Oh can I sleep on your couch,' and that eventually, I got really guilt-ridden. So all I had was this car. It was a Subaru."

"That was my home for a little. I spent Thanksgiving in that car, and I remember I cried myself to sleep," Lizzo recalled.

Eventually, she picked herself back up. "I used everything that happened to me and made myself stronger," Lizzo said.