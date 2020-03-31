Lizzo Supports Hospital Workers Across the Country by Donating Lunches amid Coronavirus Crisis

Image zoom Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

As hospitals across the country continue to struggle to effectively treat the alarming number of patients with coronavirus, Lizzo showed her appreciation for those working tirelessly by making sure they at least had something to eat.

The “Good as Hell” singer, 31, sent food to 26 hospitals, including but not limited to the University of Washington Medical Center, the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit and the University of Minnesota affiliate in Minneapolis, where she began her singing career.

“She sent several hospitals food that were hit really hard for staff working around the clock,” the musician’s publicist said in an email statement to The Seattle Times. “She is planning to send food to more hospitals as well.”

Lizzo documented the good deed in an Instagram post Monday, where she shared photos of hospital staff enjoying her efforts and their free lunch.

“S/O to our heroes ❤️” Lizzo captioned the post, alongside a link to the COVID-19 response fund for her followers to donate to.

Numerous hospitals also posted to their own official Twitter accounts to thank the singer for her kind efforts.

“Thank you @Lizzo for sending lunches to the UW Medical Center – Montlake Emergency Department today!” the hospital tweeted alongside a series of photos of their appreciative staff. “Your support of our frontline healthcare workers means a lot.”

Lizzo also sent some lunch over to the staff at M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center.

“That moment when you’re working the ER and @Lizzo surprises you by sending over some lunch!” the hospital posted to Twitter alongside a photo of its staff posing with their donated food.

Staff at the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit also enjoyed lunch thanks to the “Cuz I Love You” singer, who also sent them a personal video to express her gratitude.

“I just wanted to say thank you so much for all that you’re doing during this pandemic and it’s definitely not easy and you guys are putting yourselves on the front lines,” she shared with them. “Because of that, I wanted to treat y’all to a meal.”

While appearing on Sunday night’s iHeart Living Room Concert For America, Lizzo urged viewers to “let love spread” during the crisis, sharing, “You cannot let this tear us apart. The social distancing is something we are doing for our health, but we have to come together closer as a people.”

She added, “Call a friend that you haven’t spoken to in a while, call a family member. This is a very real pandemic. I know we watch TV and we see a lot of fear on television, but you can’t let the fear spread faster than the virus. We have to let love spread. So that’s what I’ve been practicing every single day.”

