Lizzo said on Good Morning America "I don't mind critiques about me, my music" but "it's unfair sometimes, the treatment that people like me receive"

Lizzo Speaks Out Against 'Unfair' Offensive Comments: 'Even When I'm Crying, My Head Is Up'

Lizzo is explaining why she's speaking out about hateful comments she receives rather than just brushing the negativity off.

In an emotional Instagram Live session over the weekend, the 33-year-old singer broke down in tears as she expressed that, after the release of her hit song with Cardi B titled "Rumors," insensitive and negative comments about her spiked to the point it was hard for her to ignore.

Lizzo said she understands that no matter how much "positive energy you put into the world, you're still gonna have people who have something mean to say about you," and she doesn't expect everyone to love her music. The comments about her body and Black women, however, are unnecessary.

Speaking with Good Morning America in an interview that aired Wednesday, Lizzo said, "I don't mind critiques about me, my music. I don't even mind the fat comments, you know. I just feel like it's unfair sometimes, the treatment that people like me receive."

"People are like, 'Don't let 'em see you with your head down.' My head is always up," Lizzo clarified. "Even when I'm upset and even when I'm crying, my head is up. But I know it's my job as an artist to reflect at times, and this should not fly. This shouldn't be okay."

"God doesn't give me anything I cannot handle, and God also gave me the gift to be fearless in my vulnerability, to help inspire people," she added. "I don't ever mean to alarm someone. People just need to know I've got this."

The "Truth Hurts" singer also told GMA that "self-love is a journey" that "doesn't happen miraculously one day."

"There are gonna be beautiful days where you're looking in the mirror like, 'Ooh,' and then there's days where you're like, 'Uh-uh.' But all of those days is an opportunity to love yourself," said Lizzo.

In her message on social media Sunday, the Grammy winner explained that, for the most part, her detractors don't bother her, but "when I'm working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience is lower. I'm more sensitive, and it gets to me."

"It's fatphobic, it's racist, and it's hurtful," she added. "What I won't accept is y'all doing this to Black women over and over and over again, especially us big Black girls. When we don't fit into the box that you want to put us in, you just unleash hatred onto us. It's not cool. I'm doing this s--- for the big Black women in the future who just want to live their lives without being scrutinized or put into boxes."

Lizzo also tweeted words of encouragement to others to love themselves: "Loving yourself in a world that don't love u back takes an incredible amount of self awareness & a bulls--- detector that can see through ass backwards societal standards. If u managed to love yourself today I'm proud of u. If u haven't, I'm still proud of u. This s---s hard."