Lizzo Speaks Out About Revealing Lakers Outfit: ’It Wasn’t Just Flesh to Seats’

Lizzo isn’t listening to the haters.

Four days after setting social media ablaze with the cheeky outfit she wore at a Los Angeles Lakers game, the “Good as Hell” singer, 31, stopped by CBS This Morning to address why she isn’t bothered by some of the negative responses the look has received.

“You are so uniquely yourself,” co-host Gayle King said in praise of the artist, before specifically mentioning the thong-revealing dress Lizzo wore while twerking for the crowd, which was criticized by many as being inappropriate for a public setting.

Asking King what Lizzo thought of the negative responses, the Grammy-nominated artist responded by saying she just wasn’t paying much attention to them. “I stay in my own positive bubble,” she said. “It’s their opinion. It’s not for me to really ingest, it’s for them to express and for me to choose to listen to or not.”

Image zoom Lizzo with Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil Michele Crowe/CBS

Lizzo went on to share that deciding to get up and dance at the game was a spontaneous decision.

“I think no one would have ever saw what I was wearing, like the back of it, if I didn’t get up and dance,” she recalled. “The Laker girls came up to me and said, ‘We’re so excited that you’re here, we want to perform one of your songs for you.’ And I remember I was sitting there and I was with my manager and my friend and they were like, ‘You should get up and dance, they’re doing this for you,’ and I was like, ‘Alright.’ ”

“So I got up and just did what I always do. Anyone who knows me knows this is how I’ve always been, this is how I’ve always liked to dress,” she added, before noting that “contrary to popular belief” she wasn’t just wearing a thong underneath the dress.

Continuing, she said, “I had on layers down there, so it wasn’t just flesh to seats.”

RELATED: Lizzo Stands by Her Thong-Revealing Outfit at Lakers Game: ‘Criticism Has No Effect on Me’

The singer also explained that embracing her body has been a journey.

“You know how long it took me to fall in love with this body?” she said. “My butt was my least favorite thing about myself and I learned to love it and that was the thing everybody can’t stop talking about.”

“Be you. Do you. Don’t ever let anybody steal your joy, especially not the internet,” she added.

Image zoom Lizzo

And no matter what some haters may think about her outfit, the singer has already gotten an invitation to show off her moves at another game.

“@Lizzo, we like your moves!” the Houston Rockets wrote on Twitter. “You have an open invite to come home to Houston and dance with @OfficialCCD on the court any time!”

“I’ll be there w/ bells on my booty,” Lizzo enthusiastically replied.

💃@Lizzo, we like your moves! You have an open invite to come home to Houston and dance with @OfficialCCD on the court any time! pic.twitter.com/URCrkCUJPr — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 11, 2019

While previously responding to the trolls on Monday, the singer quipped that their “criticism has no effect on me.”

“Who I am and the essence of me and the things that I choose to do as a grown-ass woman can inspire you to do the same. You don’t have to be like me. You need to be like you. And never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself,” she said in an Instagram Live video.

“I’m a really solid, grounded person, and I know that I’m shocking because you’ve never seen — in a long time — a body like mine doing whatever it wants to do and dressing the way that it dresses and moving the way that it moves,” she added, ending with a special shoutout to those who don’t like her look. “And you know what, if you really don’t like my ass, you can kiss it. ‘Cause kissing it makes it go away, I promise.”