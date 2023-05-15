Lizzo Shares Video of Her 'The Simpsons' Debut — Including Sasha Flute: 'Dream Come True'

Lizzo has been immortalized as a character on The Simpsons — along with her famed flute!

The "About Damn Time" singer posted a clip from her debut on the long-running animated series on Instagram Sunday, which features Homer Simpson, his wife Marge, their mischievous son Bart and his younger sisters Lisa and baby Maggie.

"Every Icon has been on @thesimpsons — now I can add my name to the list!" Lizzo, 35, wrote of her milestone moment working with the fictional family. "Thank you to the whole team for making this a dream come true 💖."

In the scene, Lizzo appears to be auditioning to do voice-over work on an animated film opposite Homer, with director Bart stepping in to slap his dad multiple times when she hesitates to perform the unnecessary scene direction, initially given by co-director, Lisa.

"Seems a bit excessive to me," Lizzo notes, as Homer chimes in, "Wait a minute isn't that just a sound effect?"

"This beat is fire," Lizzo then says of the slap sounds while starting to shimmy, asking Lisa to jam with her.

Wearing a blue two-piece athletic wear ensemble in the footage, the four-time Grammy winner also noted in her post that she was wearing Yitty, her shapewear brand, and playing her famous flute, "Sasha Flute," which has its own Instagram page.

"Ok…. How do I say this w out gettin too cocky…. IM OFFICIALLY THE MOST FAMOUS FLUTE IN D WORLD," Lizzo captioned another video of herself playing the instrument with Lisa, who was on her beloved saxophone, on the instrument's page.

The musician previously shared her love of The Simpsons back in October, when she dressed as Marge, donning a tall blue wig on top of bright-yellow painted skin, in various playful shots shared on Instagram.

Lizzo was also recently featured on another beloved show, Sesame Street. There, she joined Elmo and Cookie Monster in February, playing the "Cookie flute."

"I've played a lot of instruments, but I've never played a cookie before," she said while appearing on the children's show. "May I?"

Lizzo then proceeded to belt out a tune on the instrument as Elmo danced along. Cookie Monster eventually joined in on the fun and said he wanted to give the flute a try before — in true Cookie Monster fashion — he wound up eating it.

The TV show, which originally debuted in 1969, also shared the video on Twitter, and Elmo quote retweeted the post, writing, "One day, Elmo wants to play the flute just like Ms. Lizzo! Elmo loves you, @lizzo."

In response, Lizzo replied, "Ms. Lizzo loves you too, @elmo !!!"