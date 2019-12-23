Lizzo Shares Throwback Photo After Saturday Night Live Performance: ‘Your Time Is Coming’

Lizzo is looking back on how far she’s come.

On Saturday, the “Truth Hurts” singer hit another career milestone with her Saturday Night Live debut — the special moment leaving her to reflect on her journey to success.

In a motivational post on Sunday, Lizzo shared a throwback photo of herself dressed as Lady Liberty while working as a sign spinner before fame. She juxtaposed the pre-fame photo alongside the TV art from her recent SNL appearance.

“On the left was when I worked for liberty taxes, as a sign spinner…,” she wrote. “on the right is my @nbcsnl debut.”

On the left was when I worked for liberty taxes, as a sign spinner… on the right is my @nbcsnl debut. Don’t stop.. we need you. Your time is coming. pic.twitter.com/cPnoCd6K6Q — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 22, 2019

Lizzo then reminded her fans that if they follow their dreams, anything is possible. “Don’t stop.. we need you,” she added. “Your time is coming.”

RELATED: Lizzo Makes SNL Debut After She Cancels Two Performances Due to Illness

Despite recently battling the flu, the singer was able to smash her SNL musical guest debut alongside host Eddie Murphy, who returned to the show as a host for the first time in 35 years.

The Grammy-nominated star, 31, kicked off the night with her hit “Truth Hurts” and for her second performance, she twerked while singing along to “Good As Hell.” For her “Truth Hurts” performance, Lizzo, her dancers and the members of her band were all dressed in head-to-toe Gucci ensembles.

Image zoom Lizzo Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Image zoom Lizzo NBC

Last week, Lizzo was forced to cancel two performances after coming down with the flu. She was originally scheduled to perform in Boston at the KISS 108 Jingle Ball, and then in Hartford for the Hot 93.7 Jingle Jam days later.

While battling the illness, the singer told her Twitter followers, “Y’all I’ve never been this sick please pray for me.”

RELATED: Lizzo Cancels Two Performances Due to Flu, Says ‘I Hate Letting My Fans Down’

Earlier this month, the rapper was honored with the TIME‘s Entertainer of the Year title and opened up about her whirlwind year, revealing that her occasional unhappiness was also taking a toll on her health.

Thankfully, the love from her fans was just the medicine she needed to feel like herself again. “Sometimes the audience would just cheer to make me feel better,” Lizzo told the outlet. “I was getting sick a lot. I was like, ‘What the f— is going on? I need to fall back in love with my body.’ ”

Lizzo’s next concert is scheduled on Dec. 31 in Las Vegas, where she will headline The Chelsea’s New Year’s Eve celebration.