Lizzo Excitedly Shares Love for Alex Trebek After She's an Answer on Jeopardy

Lizzo‘s got the Juice!

The singer, 31, was featured on Jeopardy this week as the answer to a $600 question. When the “Truth Hurts” singer saw the clip, she had a very relatable response: she freaked out in excitement.

“B— B— THIS AINT A DRILL IM A @jeopardy QUESTION MAMAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA I MADE IT I LOVE YOU ALEX TREBEK 🤯😱” she wrote on Instagram accompanying the clip from the show that featured her name as the answer.

The question was: “In 2019, this five-letter rap and R&B artist had the ‘Juice’ to be nominated for best new artist at the VMAs.”

Contestant Diana quickly buzzed in to answer, “Who is Lizzo?” to which Trebek answered, “Yeah!”

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs commented on the post, encouraging Lizzo in her excitement.

“I know the feeling!! You know you’ve made it when you’re the answer on JEOPARDY!” he wrote.

Appearing on Jeopardy marks Lizzo’s second big pop culture moment in the past few days.

Last week, Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” was turned into a spooky Halloween anthem by New York-based actress Gina Naomi Baez, who gave the chart-topper a Hocus Pocus-themed twist.

The witchy version of the song cleverly blends the original lyrics with some spookier words as well.

Here’s the remixed opening:

“Why Satan great ’til he gotta be great? / Book! I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that witch / Even when I’m crying crazy / Yeah, I got devil problems, that’s the bruja in me / Bling bling, then I solve ’em, that’s the sorceress in me.”

“You coulda had a bad witch, super evil / Help you with the underworld just a little / You ‘posed to keep me down, but a virgin’s bringing me back / ‘Cause he found the candle ‘n lit the flame that’s black.”

When Lizzo discovered the parody, she was almost as excited as her Jeopardy debut, writing in the caption for the video, “Y’all hoes ain’t ready for Halloween until u sing truth hurts in the style of the Hocus Pocus witches and that’s on period, pooh.”