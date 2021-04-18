Lizzo sent Chris Evans a series of emojis, to which he's yet to respond

Lizzo Shares the Hilarious Message She Sent Chris Evans: 'Don't Drink and DM'

Lizzo is shooting her shot.

On Saturday, the three-time Grammy Award winner, 32, revealed in a hilarious TikTok that she drunkenly slid into Chris Evans' direct messages on Instagram. "Don't drink and DM, kids.... for legal porpoises this is a joke," she wrote in the caption.

In the clip, Lizzo revealed the DM window behind her head which showed the emojis for dashing away, a woman playing handball and a basketball.

The Avengers: Endgame star, 39, had not responded.

"The reason I'm upset about this one is because I know I'm not gonna be able to marry him, and honestly, it hurts me to the core," Lizzo lip-synced to TikTok audio by Tatayanna Mitchell. "Because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris..."

The Hustlers actress has made it known in the past which Hollywood Chris is her favorite, proposing to Evans on Twitter in June 2019. Evans returned the love last January, when he and some famous friends performed her 2017 sleeper hit "Truth Hurts" as spoken word for W.

Lizzo set the record straight on her relationship status last month, after she was photographed with a "mystery man."

"SINGLE," she wrote in a caption on Instagram, posting a video of herself.

Lizzo previously spoke to PEOPLE about her love life. "I'm a very, very single bitch," she explained in July 2019.