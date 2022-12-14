Watch Lizzo Try to 'Break Up' with Seth Meyers as the Two Go 'Day Drinking' Together

Lizzo and Seth Meyers spent a day drinking at Valerie in Midtown Manhattan and played a game inspired by the singer's song "Truth Hurts"

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 14, 2022 06:38 AM

Lizzo and Seth Meyers are having fun at the bar!

On Tuesday, the "Good as Hell" singer followed in the footsteps of Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson and the Jonas Brothers by going 'Day Drinking' on Late Night with Seth Meyers at Valerie in Midtown Manhattan.

Meyers, 48, showed off his bartending skills by making specialty cocktails based on Lizzo's songs and career, which included mixing different kinds of wine into a brew called "About Damn Wine".

Lizzo then taught Meyers how to properly "wag the bag" of wine before chugging it.

Another drinking game was based on Lizzo's single "Truth Hurts" and required the pair to answer questions honestly or take a shot from the bar.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1367 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Lizzo and host Seth Meyers during "Day Drinking with Lizzo" -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Seth Meyers and Lizzo. Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Meyers instantly took a shot after Lizzo asked "what's the most famous penis you've seen in real life?"

"Are you kidding me, you've seen a famous penis?" Lizzo followed up to which Meyers replied with a joke, "or I love alcohol, or I love alcohol so much that I've seen a lot of famous ones."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meanwhile, Lizzo opted for a shot after being asked, "Who is more powerful, Oprah or Beyonce?"

Continuing the segment with eggnog shots, the two also played knock-knock jokes with each other, leaving Lizzo close to tears from laughter.

Lizzo performs onstage at Little Caesars Arena on October 06, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan
Lizzo performs in Detroit, Michigan. Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

The fun didn't end there as Lizzo and Meyers later moved to a different table to take up the challenge of breaking up with each other based on reasons written in secret envelopes.

"I need to take time to myself and really figure out what's going on with my hair," Meyers told Lizzo which prompted her to burst into laughter.

The episode concluded with Lizzo trying to wish the audience happy holidays while pretending as if she was sober, which she failed to do several times before laughing hysterically.

In addition to the "Day Drinking" segment, the episode also featured guests Kate Hudson and chefs Angie Rito & Scott Tacinelli.

Late Night with Seth Meyers airs weeknights (12:35 a.m. ET) on NBC.

Related Articles
Cindy Lauper
Cyndi Lauper Sings on the White House's South Lawn, Plus Penelope Cruz, Eddie Redmayne and More
Gisele
Gisele Bündchen Shines Bright in Gold, Plus Ashanti, Zoe Saldaña, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson and More
Post Malone and Seth Meyers
Post Malone Gives Seth Meyers Sharpie Face Tattoos as They Go Day Drinking in N.Y.C.
Kim Kardashian, Lupita Nyong'o
44 Easy Halloween Costume Ideas, Straight From Celebrities
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Compliments Food and Bathroom Lighting in L.A. Restaurant — Plus More Celeb Restaurant Sightings
Hoda Kotb Jenna Bush Hager
Stars and Margs: 25 Pics of Celebs Raising a Glass in Honor of National Margarita Day
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Jonas Brothers Went Day Drinking with Seth Meyers and Wrote a Hilarious New Song in 5 Minutes
Lorde, Seth Meyers
Lorde Needed IV Fluids After Day Drinking with Seth Meyers: 'Can't Ever Look at an Alcoholic Drink Again'
Dirty Daddy: A Tribute to Bob Saget is a celebration of Bob’s life in comedy with his friends and family. Featuring John Stamos, Jeff Ross, Chris Rock, Jim Carrey, John Mayer, Darren Criss, Kelly Rizzo-Saget, Mike Binder, Jackson Browne, Seth Green, Mike Young, Michael Keaton, Candace Cameron Bure Dave Coulier, Dave Chappelle, Tim Allen, Paul Rodriguez, Jon Lovitz, Lara and Aubrey Saget.
All the Funniest and Most Tearjerking Moments from Bob Saget's Netflix Tribute Special
sophie turner and joe jonas
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Relationship Timeline
Amanda Seyfried is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on February 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Amanda Seyfried Puckers Up for Late Night in L.A., Plus, Anthony Anderson, Issa Rae, and More
Rihanna
Rihanna Grabs Dinner at Carbone in N.Y.C., Plus Kaia Gerber, Bill Murray and More
Heidi Klum Tim Gunn
Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn Crack Up in L.A., Plus Diane Keaton, Daveed Diggs and More
Maude Apatow
Maude Apatow Dazzles on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C., Plus Kate Middleton, Francia Raisa and More
Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston attend a special screening of 'The Power of the Dog', hosted by Tom Hiddleston, on January 21, 2022 in London, England.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston Buddy Up in London, Plus, Dakota Fanning, Maddie Ziegler, and More
Kate Hudson launches King Street Vodka at Nikki Beach Club South Beach Wine and Food Festival in Miami Beach, Florida, USA on February 25, 2022.
Kate Hudson Serves Up Drinks in Miami Beach, Plus Sarah Jessica Parker, Will Ferrell and More