Watch Lizzo Try to 'Break Up' with Seth Meyers as the Two Go 'Day Drinking' Together

Lizzo and Seth Meyers are having fun at the bar!

On Tuesday, the "Good as Hell" singer followed in the footsteps of Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson and the Jonas Brothers by going 'Day Drinking' on Late Night with Seth Meyers at Valerie in Midtown Manhattan.

Meyers, 48, showed off his bartending skills by making specialty cocktails based on Lizzo's songs and career, which included mixing different kinds of wine into a brew called "About Damn Wine".

Lizzo then taught Meyers how to properly "wag the bag" of wine before chugging it.

Another drinking game was based on Lizzo's single "Truth Hurts" and required the pair to answer questions honestly or take a shot from the bar.

Seth Meyers and Lizzo. Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Meyers instantly took a shot after Lizzo asked "what's the most famous penis you've seen in real life?"

"Are you kidding me, you've seen a famous penis?" Lizzo followed up to which Meyers replied with a joke, "or I love alcohol, or I love alcohol so much that I've seen a lot of famous ones."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meanwhile, Lizzo opted for a shot after being asked, "Who is more powerful, Oprah or Beyonce?"

Continuing the segment with eggnog shots, the two also played knock-knock jokes with each other, leaving Lizzo close to tears from laughter.

Lizzo performs in Detroit, Michigan. Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

The fun didn't end there as Lizzo and Meyers later moved to a different table to take up the challenge of breaking up with each other based on reasons written in secret envelopes.

"I need to take time to myself and really figure out what's going on with my hair," Meyers told Lizzo which prompted her to burst into laughter.

The episode concluded with Lizzo trying to wish the audience happy holidays while pretending as if she was sober, which she failed to do several times before laughing hysterically.

In addition to the "Day Drinking" segment, the episode also featured guests Kate Hudson and chefs Angie Rito & Scott Tacinelli.

Late Night with Seth Meyers airs weeknights (12:35 a.m. ET) on NBC.