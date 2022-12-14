Entertainment Music Watch Lizzo Try to 'Break Up' with Seth Meyers as the Two Go 'Day Drinking' Together Lizzo and Seth Meyers spent a day drinking at Valerie in Midtown Manhattan and played a game inspired by the singer's song "Truth Hurts" By Shafiq Najib Shafiq Najib Instagram Twitter Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 14, 2022 06:38 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Lizzo and Seth Meyers are having fun at the bar! On Tuesday, the "Good as Hell" singer followed in the footsteps of Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson and the Jonas Brothers by going 'Day Drinking' on Late Night with Seth Meyers at Valerie in Midtown Manhattan. Meyers, 48, showed off his bartending skills by making specialty cocktails based on Lizzo's songs and career, which included mixing different kinds of wine into a brew called "About Damn Wine". Lizzo then taught Meyers how to properly "wag the bag" of wine before chugging it. Another drinking game was based on Lizzo's single "Truth Hurts" and required the pair to answer questions honestly or take a shot from the bar. Post Malone Gives Seth Meyers Sharpie Face Tattoos as They Go Day Drinking in N.Y.C. Seth Meyers and Lizzo. Lloyd Bishop/NBC Lorde Needed IV Fluids After Day Drinking with Seth Meyers: 'Can't Ever Look at an Alcoholic Drink Again' Meyers instantly took a shot after Lizzo asked "what's the most famous penis you've seen in real life?" "Are you kidding me, you've seen a famous penis?" Lizzo followed up to which Meyers replied with a joke, "or I love alcohol, or I love alcohol so much that I've seen a lot of famous ones." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Meanwhile, Lizzo opted for a shot after being asked, "Who is more powerful, Oprah or Beyonce?" Continuing the segment with eggnog shots, the two also played knock-knock jokes with each other, leaving Lizzo close to tears from laughter. Lizzo performs in Detroit, Michigan. Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images Evan Rachel Wood Didn't Know How to Tell Son, 9, His Mom 'Makes Out with Harry Potter' in New Film The fun didn't end there as Lizzo and Meyers later moved to a different table to take up the challenge of breaking up with each other based on reasons written in secret envelopes. "I need to take time to myself and really figure out what's going on with my hair," Meyers told Lizzo which prompted her to burst into laughter. The episode concluded with Lizzo trying to wish the audience happy holidays while pretending as if she was sober, which she failed to do several times before laughing hysterically. In addition to the "Day Drinking" segment, the episode also featured guests Kate Hudson and chefs Angie Rito & Scott Tacinelli. Late Night with Seth Meyers airs weeknights (12:35 a.m. ET) on NBC.