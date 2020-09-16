Lizzo Sends Cardi B Bouquet of Flowers with Handwritten Note amid Divorce: 'I Just Love Her'

"Know you are loved and are love," Lizzo wrote to Cardi B

Lizzo is sending her love to Cardi B following the rapper's recent split from husband Offset.

On Tuesday, the "WAP" artist thanked Lizzo for sending her a "beautiful" bouquet of flowers, sharing a quick video of the gift on her Instagram Story.

"Omg thank you @lizzobeating," Cardi wrote over a clip of the bright floral arrangement and handwritten note from the "Truth Hurts" artist.

"Isn’t Lizzo like the nicest person in the world?" Cardi says as she shows off the bouquet including yellow, orange, white and purple flowers. "Look what she sent me, she is just a beautiful ass person, I just love her so much. These are so pretty."

In the handwritten note, Lizzo, 32, expressed her love for her friend and fellow rapper.

"Flowers for a flower! Congrats on all your success this summer - know you are loved and are love," Lizzo wrote.

"P.S. - I'm sending you something good this week," she continued, signing the card, "Love, Lizzo!"

The sweet gesture from Lizzo also comes after Cardi recently revealed that she wanted to include the "Juice" singer in her "WAP" music video.

"I'm cool with Lizzo and everything. Like, we've been sending DMs to each other and all that," Cardi said in a Hot 97 interview earlier this month. "But she was on vacation and she wasn't in town."

She continued, "I was like, 'Oh my gosh,' because I had a whole vision about how I want to see Lizzo and everything."

On Tuesday, Cardi, 27, filed for divorce from her husband of three years, Migos' Offset, at an Atlanta courthouse reportedly after finding out he had been unfaithful yet again.

The rapper shared that their marriage is "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation."

The pair, who share 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari, is due in court Nov. 4.

Cardi and Offset's split follows previous accusations of Offset's infidelity.

In January 2018, Cardi (née Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) outwardly confirmed Offset (né Kiari Kendrell Cephus) was at the center of a sex tape cheating scandal after rumors of a video and alleged liaison with another woman surfaced in December 2017, three months after the couple had secretly tied the knot.

"Offset has pretty much cheated the entire time [they've been together], but Cardi looked the other way because of the baby," a source told PEOPLE Tuesday of the couple. "She also didn't want to be embarrassed. But she's had enough."

In a February 2018 interview with Cosmopolitan, Cardi opened up about the situation and why she decided to stay with him.

"I know I look good, I know I'm rich, I know I'm talented. I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player," she said at the time. "But I want to work out my s— with my man, and I don't got to explain why."

"I'm not your property. This is my life … I'm going to take my time, and I'm going to decide on my decision," she added. "It's not right, what he f—ing did — but people don't know what I did, 'cause I ain't no angel."

Later that year in December, just months after the birth of their daughter Kulture, Cardi confirmed that she and Offset had split, saying in a since-deleted Instagram video that they "grew out of love." A month later, in January 2019, PEOPLE confirmed that Cardi and Offset had reconciled.

The pair then made their reunion official at the 2019 Grammys the following month with a lick, not a kiss. The couple touched tongues again at the Billboard Music Awards that May.

Most recently, Cardi told ELLE's September issue that her marriage to Offset can have "a lot of drama" but also "a lot of love."